It is officially Prime Day 2023, and Amazon is kicking off the mega-sale event with Black Friday-level discounts on Apple Store products, including several iPads.

Prime Day began today, July 11, and runs through July 12, and we've found all the deals on Apple iPads that you must shop now before they are gone. Powerful, lightweight, and easy to use, the iPad is simply the best tablet you can buy.

The best Prime Day Apple deals at Amazon include $120 off the latest iPad Air. The 5th generation iPad Air is an excellent iPad Pro alternative equipped with Apple's almighty M1 chip. Whether you want a tablet for work, streaming or taking care of online chores from bed, the 5th generation iPad Air is both lightweight and powerful. With the iPad Air 5, you get the Pro performance without the price tag. Features include 5G compatibility, a much improved front-facing camera, and support for Magic Keyboard — making Apple's iPad Air 5th gen a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse.

You can also get $70 off the latest iPad 10th Generation. Apple's latest 10th-gen 2022 iPad offers a larger, edge-to-edge display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, USB-C connector and faster A14 chip than its predecessors. During Amazon Prime Day, you can take off up to 15% from both the 64GB model and the 256GB model.

Apple's full iPad lineup includes an array of different sizes, prices, options and generations. If you're looking for a large screen that can handle almost everything your laptop can, you may want to grab the newest M2 Apple iPad Pro while it's discounted as an Amazon Prime Day deal. For a cheaper alternative, the most affordable iPad option during Amazon Prime Day is the iPad 9th Gen, on sale for $250. Check out more Prime Day iPad deals below.

2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) You can save $50 at the Prime Day sale on the latest 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro with an upgraded M2 processor. With the iPad Pro, your Apple Pencil shows exactly where it will touchdown, for greater precision. $1,099 $1,049 Shop Now

Check out our guide to all the biggest Apple deals and the best tablets for kids, students, and artists. More of Amazon's best tablet deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire Tablets, and the Kindle Paperwhite.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. Not an Amazon Prime member yet? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

