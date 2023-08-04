It was date night for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! On Wednesday evening, the couple was spotted leaving Tre Lune in Montecito, California, in photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, the couple were joined by their good friend, Matt Cohen, husband of the Duchess of Sussex's friend of many years, Heather Dorak. Meghan wore a strapless column-style black-and-white Posse dress with her Cult Gaia Nia clutch and flat strappy black sandals. Prince Harry kept it casual as well in a linen blue shirt and white trousers.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seemingly in good spirits for what may have been an early birthday celebration for Meghan, who turned 42 on Friday, Aug. 4. The former Suits star has traditionally celebrated her birthday privately with family, so an intimate dinner with her husband and friends perfectly fits the bill.

It's clear that despite rumors flying around about a split or a potential breakup for the couple, Harry and Meghan are maintaining their united front. As royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET, "My experience with Harry and Meghan -- whenever I've been with them as a couple, who are very, very close -- [have] a sort of spark between them that always struck me as being very authentic...there is no evidence [of a split]. They're presenting a very united front."

The celebratory outing comes just after the couple surprised teens being acknowledged by Responsible Youth Technology Fund for their work in creating safe digital spaces with a special phone call.

In the video, Harry, 38, and Meghan sat in the backyard of their home in Montecito, California, as they called some of the inaugural winners of the grants, which were given on behalf of their foundation, Archewell.

Harry and Meghan spoke with young innovators Tazin Khan, Trisha Prabhu, Emma Lambke, Sam Hiner, and Sneha Revanur during personal phone calls, in which they congratulated them and thanked them for the work they are doing to keep the web safe and accessible for multiple communities.

In a special moment, Harry and Meghan thanked a recipient for their organization on behalf of their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, who will see the results of the work in the future.

"Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful," the Spare author said.

Meghan chimed in with a laugh, "They don’t know it yet, but they will!"

The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund awarded 26 people and organizations a total of $2 million "to support their efforts to build a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world." Archewell is a founding member of the initiative and serves on the advisory committee.

