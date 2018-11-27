Prince Harry Is Entertained by Zambia Circus Performers in Funny Video

Prince Harry’s solo trip to Zambia is certainly entertaining!

The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex kicked off the second day of his short visit to the African country with a trip to Circus Zambia, where he was greeted by a series of professional performers.

The dad-to-be stopped to shake the hands of several men on stilts and watched a high-energy dance from a group of locals.

Harry later gave a speech at Circus Zambia, mentioning several times his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, who is back in London.

“This is clearly an exciting place to be!” Harry told the crowd. “You have filled this place with song and your optimism is infectious -- what a wonderful introduction to your work. I know my wife, Meghan, had a wonderful meeting with Angeline Murimirwa from your team this past spring, and sends her very best wishes to you all.”

🎪A spectacular welcome for The Duke of Sussex at Circus Zambia, partners of the @QueensComTrust — where The Duke was greeted by @CZ_social1 co-founders Charlotte Groen and Gift Chansa, one of the @QueensLeaders. #RoyalVisitZambiapic.twitter.com/3ppSEpIByZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2018

"As President of @QueensComTrust, and Her Majesty’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, I see the great strides you are taking every day in the service of others." — The Duke of Sussex #RoyalVisitZambiapic.twitter.com/wlEhBFDbN8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2018

Shutterstock

Harry also spoke about the work of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, saying, “Thank you for carrying out this vision with such pride, impact and fearlessness in pursuit of what is right. It is my complete joy to be here to see your work in action. This is just the beginning.”

Though Meghan, 37, didn’t accompany Harry on this trip, the couple recently returned from their 16-day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. Meghan had her own solo outing last week at the Hubb Community Kitchen where she cooked with women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

As they prepare to welcome their first child together in the spring, the Duke and Duchess are planning to move to the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Moving Out of Kensington Palace

Prince Charles Teases Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Name 'Short List'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Move Out of Kensington Palace

Related Gallery