Prince Harry's New Pics From Solo Trip to Africa Will Melt Your Heart

Leave it to Prince Harry to find a way to melt our hearts.

On Monday, Kensington Palace released a series of never-before-seen pics from the Duke of Sussex's solo trip to Lesotho, Africa, last month. And needless to say, it appears the 33-year-old royal had a blast while making a difference!

While abroad, Harry met with young kids from the Mamohato Children’s Centre and Mamohato Children’s Camp. At one point, he couldn't stop smiling while posing with a toddler and playing with balloons, even allowing the sweet child to try on his sunglasses.

The young kids appeared to love having Harry on site, not being shy to get up close and personal with the friendly duke.

Lesotho is a place close to Harry's heart. Back in 2006, he opened a school and a house on behalf of the Sentebale charity, which he is a patron of and co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

According to Kensington Palace, Harry will next attend an AIDS conference on behalf of Sentebale in Amsterdam over the next two days, where he will "meet youth advocates working to change the tide of the HIV/AIDS epidemic by placing youth at the forefront of the issues that affect them most."

