Prince William, meet Prince William!

The Duke of Cambridge visited Kenya over the weekend as part of his three-country tour of Africa, On Sunday, after already visiting Namibia and Tanzania, he spent time with the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) before meeting a local soccer team at Kinamba.

The father of three got a special surprise while handing out Aston Villa FC jerseys to the team, getting a hug from a player who is named after him.

“William meets Prince William — The Duke of Cambridge met his namesake at Kinamba, before presenting him with a @AVFCOfficial shirt #PartOfThePride,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

William meets Prince William — The Duke of Cambridge met his namesake at Kinamba, before presenting him with an @AVFCOfficial shirt #PartOfThePridepic.twitter.com/FW3VgWtHgn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 30, 2018

The moment was a break in protocol for Prince William, 36, as members of the public are only supposed to shake hands with the royal family.

William is set to return to England following his appearances in Kenya, which will surely be a welcome relief to his wife, Kate Middleton, who stayed behind to care for the couple’s three children.

Thank you to the people of Kinamba for the fantastic welcome for The Duke of Cambridge at @BATUKOfficial’s Community project in Kenya 🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/XrABdVLccN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 30, 2018

William joked about the Duchess of Cambridge during a speech in Namibia last week, saying, “I’m delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time. I’m only sorry that my wife, Catherine, is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous, particularly because I’m looking forward to a few good uninterrupted nights’ sleep this week away from my wonderful children.”

Middleton is making her first solo appearance this week since giving birth to Prince Louis in April. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William Jokes Kate Middleton Is 'Jealous' of His 'Uninterrupted Nights' Sleep' During Africa Trip

Prince William Reveals He's Trying to Get George and Charlotte to Play Tennis and Soccer

Kate Middleton Shines in Yellow on Wimbledon Date With Prince William

Related Gallery