Prince William may be a fantastic father, but there is one task that his son, Prince George, knows he's no good at.

The Duke of Cambridge and wife Kate Middleton took part in an arts and craft session with a group of people during their visit to the homeless charity The Passage in London on Tuesday. During their session, William, 36, was asked to make a "Welcome to Christmas Dinner" sign and given an "E" to cut out. The future king's skills may have not have been up to par, as per Hello Magazine, Kate laughed at his artwork, which prompted William to share that, "My son knows I'm useless at this, Catherine is the artsy one."

The duchess, meanwhile, helped make beaded bracelets, telling people that her 3-year-old daughter, Princess "Charlotte, would love making these."

🎄 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join @PassageCharity service users for an arts and crafts workshop to prepare cards and gifts ahead of centre’s Christmas party next week. pic.twitter.com/MEYQZSKpph — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 11, 2018

At the charity, the couple spoke to frontline workers about some of the challenges relating to street homelessness, including drug addiction and mental health issues. Additionally, on Tuesday morning, the royal twosome also took a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital, where it was announced that Kate has become the official patron of the hospital.

The pair has been sharing updates about their family -- George, Charlotte and 7-month-old Prince Louis -- over the past couple of weeks. The adorable threesome definitely stole the spotlight in their family photo, which celebrated Prince Charles' 70th birthday. See the sweet pic in the video below.

