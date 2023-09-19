Prince William Pays Visit to FDNY Firehouse During New York City Trip

Prince William is learning more about the brave men and women who serve as New York City's firefighters.

The Prince of Wales is on a two-day solo trip to the United States, and made sure to stop in at the Ten House fire station, which is located near Ground Zero, and served as a critical command center during 9/11 response efforts.

The firehouse was damaged during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and was rebuilt in the years that followed, and features a memorial wall paying tribute to those who died in the attack -- including five firefighters from Ten House station.

William toured the firehouse, shaking hands and speaking with veteran firefighters and well as new recruits, and was led on the tour by Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Prince William and Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh visited a FDNY Firehouse on September 19, during his solo trip to the U.S. - Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

William sat down with officials from the FDNY, and spoke with those who have been with the department fighting fires in the Big Apple for many years.

The royal -- who has served as an RAF rescue helicopter and air ambulance pilot in years past -- listened to stories from the firefighters about their experiences and challenges faced while employed in the city's most dangerous line of work.

Prince William toured the Ten House fire station in New York City on Sept. 19, during his trip to the Big Apple. - Gotham/GC Images

William is in the U.S. to attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit and carry out additional meetings and events linked to The Earthshot Prize.

On Tuesday morning, the 41-year-old prince woke up early to really get the New York experience by taking a jog through Central Park before his royal duties for the day commenced.

During a summit discussion with last year's Earthshot Prize winner, Vaitea Cowan, at the famed Plaza Hotel in NYC, she asked, "Is it true? Did you go running in Central Park this morning?"

"I did, Vaitea, yes. I decided to join the hordes of New Yorkers doing their morning routine," William responded. "It was wonderful waking up in New York on a sunny morning rather than the rain we had yesterday. It was beautiful getting some fresh air this morning."

This marks William's first visit to New York City since 2014, and on Monday, he visited the Billion Oyster Project on Governors Island, which is restoring oyster reefs to New York Harbor in collaboration with New York City communities. He also paid a visit to the United Nations, meeting with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres.

