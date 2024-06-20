Priyanka Chopra is suffering for her work. On Wednesday, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to share pics and videos from her life lately, including bloodied and bruised shots amid filming for her upcoming flick, The Bluff.

In the first clip, Chopra has dirt and blood smeared all over her face and chest, as well as a bloodied nose, busted lip and cut up eyebrows.

"Yeah, when you do action movies. It's really glamorous," she told the camera. "Yeah, another day at the office."

Another photo showcases cuts on Chopra's leg, while a third features a bruise on her shoulder.

The injuries aren't the only thing featured in the post, though. One shot features Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas', 2-year-old daughter, Malti, posing with oversized sunglasses.

"Lately 💪🏽🙏🏽❤️ #thebluff @agbofilms @amazonprime @therussobrothers #frankeflowers," she wrote alongside her post. "PS: for those who can't tell. We use fake blood for movies. It's make up. Thank you."

Chopra stars in the 19th century-set flick as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her. Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Vedanten Naidoo are also set to star in the movie, which is being produced by the Russo Brothers.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter via surrogate four years later. The pair have been open about the health issues Malti faced in the early days of her life, which saw her spend over 100 days in the NICU after her birth.

ET spoke to Chopra in April, and she said she's a "protective mom" to her daughter following her health scare.

"I don't even know how I'll ever discipline her because I just don't have it in me," she added in an interview Elle. "I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She's a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is -- to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that's all I want to do."

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: