Priyanka Chopra Jonas is showing off a stunning new style.

The 41-year-old actress cut her luscious brunette locks into a stylish bob, debuting the look at Monday's Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry brand event in Rome, Italy. Chopra posed with an eye-popping diamond necklace, admitting on Instagram that she chopped her hair to give a better view of the exquisite sparkler.

After offering a close-up look at her glam and accessories on her Instagram Story, Priyanka followed up with a video of her hairstylist trimming her tresses before the event.

"When the jewels deserve a haircut for a better view," she wrote over the clip.

Priyanka wore a custom black and white Del Core gown for the occasion, which was also attended by fellow Bulgari Global Brand Ambassador Anne Hathaway.

Priyanka's big chop comes just after her husband, Nick Jonas, showed off a new buzz cut last week. The 31-year-old JoBro is currently working on the set of his new film, Power Ballad, in Dublin, Ireland.

Priyanka Chopra attends the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry Brand Event at Altare Della Patria on May 20, 2024 in Rome, Italy. - Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for Bulgari

Anne Hathaway attends the Bulgari Aeterna High Jewelry Brand Event at Altare Della Patria on May 20, 2024 in Rome, Italy. - Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari

Priyanka Chopra shows off her haircut on her Instagram story. - Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shows off her haircut on her Instagram story. - Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shows off her haircut on her Instagram story. - Priyanka Chopra / Instagram

The happy couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are seemingly always on the go. Amid the Jonas Brothers' worldwide tour, Nick and Priyanka recently made time for a trip with their 2-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, to India for a visit to the Ram Madir temple for prayers.

On Sunday, Nick made sure to offer a touching Mother's Day shout-out to his wife on social media.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there. I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever," the "Lovebug" singer wrote. "You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way. And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law. So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Priyanka opened up to ET in April about how her dynamic with her own mother has evolved as she's grown up.

"When I was a kid, I thought that I knew so much more than my mom -- 'You don't know anything.' Especially when you're a teenager, you're like, 'Mom, you don't understand,'" she recalled. "But as you get older, you realize that it's a symbiotic relationship. We learn from each other. As the kids are growing, so are we and it's like, it's a learning experience for I think both. It changes both people."

She also gushed over feeling "very blessed" to be "surrounded by incredible family and friends, and my team."