Queen Elizabeth Is Downright Giddy at Highland Games Event

Ninety-two looks good on Queen Elizabeth II!

The British monarch was having a blast over the weekend at 2018 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday in Braemar, Scotland.

The Queen was joined by her children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, and sported a bright turquoise suit and matching hat for the occasion.

A rosy-cheeked Prince Charles joined her in tradition Scottish garb, donning a kilt and knee-high red socks.

The typically stoic Queen appeared thrilled to be at the event, grinning, clapping, cheering and gasping as she watched several live Highland Games demonstrations.

In fact, Queen Elizabeth hasn’t been photographed looking this animated since she had an official outing with her new granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, back in June.

The Queen is always on the go, and has been continuing with her royal duties like normal, even after her husband, Prince Philip, retired from public life last fall. The couple has still attended several events together and were spotted going to church just last month.

