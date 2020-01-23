Queen Elizabeth II is not feeling her best.

The 93-year-old British monarch had a change of schedule on Thursday when she could not attend an event, a source tells ET.

The queen was set to have her annual tea time with the local Women's Institute near Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, but had to bow out due to a slight cold.

Several royal reporters have noted that Palace sources have assured them that there is no cause for alarm in regard to the queen's health.

According to ITV, Queen Elizabeth has been a member of the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute since 1943 and attends the tea each year as a part of her winter stay.

This isn't the first time the queen has had to cancel an event due to her health. In June 2018, Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty was "feeling under the weather" and wouldn't attend the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.

It's been a chaotic few weeks for the British royal who has been deeply involved in her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle's, decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

After meeting with Harry and other members of the family, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement supporting her grandson, but announcing that the duke and duchess would be losing their HRH titles, stepping down from royal duties, and would become financially independent.

