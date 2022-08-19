QVC’s Big Beauty Sale Is Here: Save Up to 50% Off on Best Selling Beauty From Sunday Riley, Tatcha, and More
QVC's big beauty sale is here, and you don't want to miss out. The retailer is offering up to 50% off best-selling beauty from all of our favorite brands. Save on best-selling products from Sunday Riley, Tatcha, Elemis, Bobbi Brown, and more during the savings event, which runs through August 26.
Whether you're looking to save on anti-aging treatments, get your glow on with Vitamin C serums, try out a new makeup product for less, or prevent split ends for shiny, healthy hair, QVC's beauty sale has a wide range of products to snag at a great price. Hundreds of products are on sale right now, from skincare to makeup to hair care to keep your beauty cabinet well-stocked all season.
Some of the best deals from the savings event include $50 off of a collagen-boosting daily moisturizer from Elemis, a Benefit Cosmetics brow pencil for $13, and a three-pack of skin-enhancing face masks from Peter Thomas Roth for 50% off of retail. QVC features a new hot item at 50% off each day, so check back regularly for more limited-time deals.
Here, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite products from the sale, including celeb-approved skin treatments and beauty essentials from renowned brands. Make sure to shop your favorites before QVC's sale ends on August 26.
This vitamin C and turmeric serum is how pop star Lizzo gets her glow—and now it's 25% off.
Over 300 five-star reviewers love this lip gloss, made with jojoba and avocado oils to keep lips smooth and soft.
Take 50% off this honey-infused styling cream, which reduces frizz and flyaways while preventing further heat damage.
Get full, defined brows with Benefit's easy-to-use creamy pencil formula.
Infused with padina pavonica and ginkgo biloba, this daily moisturizer is formulated to prevent wrinkles and provide sun protection.
TikTok is obsessed with lip oil, and this option provides a rich lipstick-like wash of color and a hefty dose of hydration thanks to hyaluronic acid.
Take 50% off this trio of hydrating and anti-aging masks, including skin-quenching Water Drench, wrinkle-reducing 24K Gold Pure Luxury, and exfoliating Pumpkin Enzyme.
Achieve sultry, smokey eyes with a nine-shade palette of matte shadows and a deep brown kohl eyeliner.
Wild rose, niacinamide, Japanese mugwort, and fruit AHAs work to provide skin-smoothing benefits through chemical exfoliation.
Not only does this hydrating balm aim to smooth your skin by encouraging cell turnover, but it smells incredible, too.
