It seems like every day, yet another celebrity launches a new beauty or skincare line, and to be honest, a lot of them lack quality. However, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is a shining exception to the rule. Since its launch in 2020, Rare Beauty has been lauded by makeup artists, celebs, and influencers for its stellar quality, impressive shade range, and attractive, functional packaging. If you've been dying to get your hands on one of the best and brightest new makeup lines, now is the time: Rare Beauty is offering 20% off everything through Saturday, August 13 during the Friends and Family sale event.

Shop 20% off Rare Beauty

Using promo code FRIENDS20, you can save on all of Rare Beauty's best-selling products, including the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which boasts over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora. TikTok was stunned by the blush's ultra-pigmented formula—just one tiny dot is needed for a healthy-looking flush, giving you more bang for your buck. Another standout product is the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, a medium-coverage, buildable foundation available in 48 different shades. Reviewers love how the foundation looks natural on the skin and covers without caking.

Whether you've already fallen in love with Gomez's cult-favorite makeup line or have been waiting to try it out, you can save on the entire range of Rare Beauty's best-selling beauty line for 48 hours. To make your shopping experience even easier, we've rounded up some of our favorite Rare Beauty products that we can't wait to stock up on.

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty. $20 $16 WITH CODE FRIENDS20 Buy Now

Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream Available in 12 different shades, from vampy deep purple to fiery orange red to soft pinky nude, this lip cream makes your pout stand out while hydrating lips with a blend of white water lily, lotus, and vitamin E. $20 $16 WITH CODE FRIENDS20 Buy Now

Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation With an impressive range of 48 shades, Liquid Touch foundation has a natural, your-skin-but-better finish and medium coverage to blur any imperfections without caking. $29 $23 WITH CODE FRIENDS20 Buy Now

Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow Give lids a wash of buildable, stay-all-day color in a liquid-to-powder formula with Rare Beauty's eyeshadow that comes in a range of soft shades. $20 $16 WITH CODE FRIENDS20 Buy Now

Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner Get the viral "siren eyes" with a flick of Perfect Strokes liquid liner. The flexible brush tip and long-lasting formula makes it easy to achieve wings of any size. $19 $15 WITH CODE FRIENDS20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Selena Gomez Cozies Up to New Man During Italian Vacation

Selena Gomez Reveals What Would Make Her Leave Acting For Good

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back'

Dermstore Anniversary Sale 2022: The Best Skincare and Beauty Deals

Tarte Bundle and Save Sale: Get $120 Worth of Makeup for Just $44

Charlotte Tilbury's Summer Sale Offers Up to 40% off These 10 Kits

See North West Turn Mom Kim Kardashian Into a Minion

Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Drops 'Only Murders in the Building' Line