Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty Is on Sale Now: Save 20% on Soft Pinch Blush, Weightless Foundation, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Friends and Family Sale
It seems like every day, yet another celebrity launches a new beauty or skincare line, and to be honest, a lot of them lack quality. However, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty is a shining exception to the rule. Since its launch in 2020, Rare Beauty has been lauded by makeup artists, celebs, and influencers for its stellar quality, impressive shade range, and attractive, functional packaging. If you've been dying to get your hands on one of the best and brightest new makeup lines, now is the time: Rare Beauty is offering 20% off everything through Saturday, August 13 during the Friends and Family sale event. 

Shop 20% off Rare Beauty

Using promo code FRIENDS20, you can save on all of Rare Beauty's best-selling products, including the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, which boasts over 2,000 five-star reviews on Sephora. TikTok was stunned by the blush's ultra-pigmented formula—just one tiny dot is needed for a healthy-looking flush, giving you more bang for your buck. Another standout product is the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation, a medium-coverage, buildable foundation available in 48 different shades. Reviewers love how the foundation looks natural on the skin and covers without caking. 

Whether you've already fallen in love with Gomez's cult-favorite makeup line or have been waiting to try it out, you can save on the entire range of Rare Beauty's best-selling beauty line for 48 hours. To make your shopping experience even easier, we've rounded up some of our favorite Rare Beauty products that we can't wait to stock up on. 

Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 11 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.

$20$16
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream
Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream
Rare Beauty
Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream

Available in 12 different shades, from vampy deep purple to fiery orange red to soft pinky nude, this lip cream makes your pout stand out while hydrating lips with a blend of white water lily, lotus, and vitamin E.

$20$16
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation
Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation
Rare Beauty
Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

With an impressive range of 48 shades, Liquid Touch foundation has a natural, your-skin-but-better finish and medium coverage to blur any imperfections without caking.

$29$23
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

A good mascara is a must-have for any makeup look, and this formula volumizes and lengthens lashes without flaking or smudging.

$20$16
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Positive Light Liquid Luminizer
Positive Light Liquid Luminizer
Rare Beauty
Positive Light Liquid Luminizer

Get your glow on with this buildable highlighter that nourishes your skin while providing a luminous sheen.

$22$18
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow
Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow

Give lids a wash of buildable, stay-all-day color in a liquid-to-powder formula with Rare Beauty's eyeshadow that comes in a range of soft shades.

$20$16
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer
Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer
Rare Beauty
Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer

Whether you're looking to brighten up dark circles or hide blemishes and redness, this concealer has got you covered.

$19$15
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

Get the viral "siren eyes" with a flick of Perfect Strokes liquid liner. The flexible brush tip and long-lasting formula makes it easy to achieve wings of any size.

$19$15
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush

Get adorably flushed cheeks with this non pore-clogging cream blush, available in five buildable shades: apricot, neutral, rose, berry, and mauve.

$21$17
WITH CODE FRIENDS20
Kind Words Matte Lipstick
Kind Words Matte Lipstick
Rare Beauty
Kind Words Matte Lipstick

Make dry lips a thing of the past with Rare Beauty's buttery-smooth, hydrating lipstick, available in 10 shades.

$20$16
WITH CODE FRIENDS20

