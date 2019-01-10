R. Kelly is stepping out following allegations of sexual abuse by multiple women.

The R&B singer was spotted at V75 -- a Chicago, Illinois, nightclub -- on Wednesday where he performed several of his songs to a packed room. The club appearance follows the release of Surviving R. Kelly, a six-part Lifetime documentary series that alleges that he has kept women against their will in both Chicago and Atlanta, Georgia. Kelly has denied the allegations and reportedly threatened to sue Lifetime before the series went to air.

In one clip from the night, Kelly -- wearing a fur coat, backwards red baseball cap, and dark sunglasses -- is seen performing a song to what appears to be excited fans as they sing along and film the moment with their phones.

Another video shows Kelly singing "Bump 'N Grind" -- including the lyric "I don't want to hurt nobody, but there's something that I must confess" -- and telling the crowd, "Somebody make some motherf**king noise."

Kelly, who turned 52 on Tuesday, then yells, "Y'all motherf**kers don't know. It's my motherf**king birthday and I don't give a f**k what's going on tonight."

Other clips show the singer smoking, whispering to another man and being filmed by what appears to be a fan as she smiles and dances.

The club itself posted videos of Kelly performing to their Instagram Story.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that the District Attorney's Office of Fulton County, Georgia, are "conducting interviews" regarding the accusations featured on Surviving R. Kelly. While the lawyer for the parents of one of Kelly's alleged victims told the Times that senior investigators from the D.A.'s office recently contacted him about the allegations, the office itself has declined to comment on whether they are looking into the claims.

Kimberly M. Foxx, the state’s attorney for Cook County, Illinois, held a news conference on Tuesday, and encouraged those with allegations against Kelly to come forward.

"In order to have an investigation ... we have to have victims and witnesses who are willing to come forth with whatever information that they have," Foxx said. "I'm here today to encourage victims of sexual assault or domestic violence related to these allegations to please get in touch with our office… There’s nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses. We cannot seek justice without you."

Surviving R. Kellyfeatures interviews with over 50 people, including several women who claim to have been victims of sexual misconduct by Kelly, and people from the artist's personal life who are speaking out with claims supporting those made by his alleged victims.

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce that she plans to remove her 2013 song with Kelly, "Do What U Want (With My Body)," from iTunes in the wake of the docu-series.

"I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously," she wrote in part. "What I am hearing about the allegations against R. Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible."

"I'm sorry, both for my poor judgement when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner," she added.

