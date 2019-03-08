Joycelyn Savage's parents want their daughter back.

Gayle King sat down with Jonjelyn and Timothy Savage on Friday's CBS This Morning, where they explained that despite Wednesday's call from their 23-year-old daughter -- one of two women who live with R. Kelly and consider the embattled singer their boyfriend -- telling them she's OK, they believe something is wrong.

"I call them prison calls because I can tell that someone is listening to the calls. And she calls with a one, with a script. 'Momma, I told you I'm happy. I told you a million times I'm happy where I am,'" Jonjelyn explained, noting, "And then her younger sister came in and said, 'Hey, Joycelyn,' ... She paused for like 10 seconds."

"When she talked to [her sister] Jori," Timothy told Gayle, "for a second, that was Joycelyn."

Joycelyn's parents say they haven't seen their daughter in over two years. While the parents admit they were initially too comfortable with their daughter being around Kelly in 2015 -- knowing he'd been acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 -- Joycelyn's father adamantly denies Kelly's claim during his own interview with Gayle that Timothy is the one who brought his daughter to his concert in the hopes of introducing the two.

"Never in my entire life met Mr. Kelly. I've only talked to him one time on the phone," Timothy claimed. "And that one time, you know what he told me? He said, 'You gonna have to wait to see your daughter. Trust the process.' How can you tell another father to trust the process, but you rappin' and ravin' on TV that you wanna see your kids, but you won't allow me to see my own daughter? How you think that makes me feel as a father?"

Meanwhile, Kelly returned to jail on Wednesday due to unpaid child support. Just weeks prior, Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Then on Wednesday, Detroit Police Chief James Craig confirmed to ET that a separate investigation into alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor was underway in that city, the latest in the fallout for Kelly following the release of Lifetime's harrowing Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in January, in which several women came forward with allegations of abuse against Kelly.

Kelly has consistently and vehemently denied all sexual abuse allegations against him.

As for what they hope comes of Kelly's legal woes, Timothy admitted to Gayle that he hopes the singer will "rot in jail."

"He needs help, but he has done so many women wrong, that that man needs to rot in that jail cell. Period," Timothy added.

Watch more of Gayle's interview with the Savages below.

And watch below for how Stephanie "Sparkle" Edwards -- one of Kelly's accusers, responded to ET about his explosive CBS This Morning interview.

