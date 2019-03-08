A R. Kelly accuser is speaking out.

Following the 52-year-old singer's emotional interview with Gayle King earlier this week, ET spoke to Stephanie "Sparkle" Edwards, one of the women featured in the Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly.

Kelly has been accused of multiple sexual abuse allegations and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women over the years, but a renewed attention to the allegations came with the release of the docuseries. Kelly has repeatedly denied all accusations.

In Surviving R. Kelly, Edwards claimed that she introduced her niece to Kelly and further alleges that her niece, then underage, appeared in a sex tape with the R&B singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly.

Kelly has staunchly denied that he's the man in the video and was acquitted of any charges in regard to the tape in 2008.

Edwards told ET's Kevin Frazier that watching Kelly's interview with King on CBS This Morning made her "sad."

"[It was] just sad to see a person that I once knew just lose it," she said.

Edwards also said that Kelly was "acting" during his interview, at least "in part."

"Robert is always putting on a show," she said. "Trust me."

In Kelly's explosive interview he said everyone who appeared on the series was "lying" and maintained that he has "absolutely not" broken any laws.

"If you really look at that documentary… everybody says something bad about me. Nobody said nothing good," he said. "They was describing Lucifer. I'm not Lucifer. I'm a man. I make mistakes, but I'm not a devil, and by no means am I a monster."

"If you really look at that documentary, which I'm sure you have… everybody says something bad about me. Nobody said nothing good. They were describing Lucifer. I'm not Lucifer. I'm a man. I make mistakes, but I'm not a devil, and by no means am I a monster." -- @RKellypic.twitter.com/0NG6C7Yf5Y — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

The interview intensified when Kelly called the claims against him "stupid" and said that he doesn't "need to" do any of the things of which he's accused.

"Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I've been through in my way, way past, to hold somebody, let alone four, five, six, 50 you said, how stupid would I be to do that? That’s stupid, guys!... That's stupid! Use your common sense," he told King. "Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense."

"How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through -- oh right now I just think I need to be monster and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat and don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle! Stop it," he added. "Y'all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f**king life!"

Kelly continued his intense defense of himself, even leaping out of his chair and screaming.

"Y'all killing me with this s**t. I gave you 30 years of my f**king career. 30 years of my career!" Kelly yelled, before a voice-over from King told viewers that they paused the interview for Kelly's publicist to calm him down. "Y'all trying to kill me! You're killing me, man! This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth! You don't want to believe it!"

“Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me! I'm fighting for my f***ing life! Y'all killing me with this sh*t!" @RKelly told @GayleKing, standing up. "I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!"https://t.co/u4AENVJQscpic.twitter.com/jLF7l8etYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

The R&B singer is currently in jail for unpaid child support in the amount of $161,663. Kelly’s publicist told ET that the singer offered to pay $50,000 to $60,000 in court and set up a payment plan, but the judge denied the offer.

"He was disappointed. He felt rejected. He was down. You could see the air go out of him. He never expected that. He was never looking forward to that. He never knew that was coming," the publicist said, adding that the singer’s team is actively working on coming up with money needed to get him released on bail. Kelly's next court date is March 13.

Earlier this week, Detroit Police confirmed that they're investigating Kelly for allegedly having intercourse with a teenage girl almost two decades ago.

Additionally, CBS announced that it will air The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly, a one-hour special with more of King's interviews with both Kelly and the two women who live with him, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage. The special will air on the network Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Claims Her Parents Told Her to Lie to Singer About Her Age

R. Kelly Explains Why He Can't Pay Child Support

R. Kelly Being Investigated in Detroit for Separate Underage Sex Claim

Related Gallery