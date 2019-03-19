Ray Donovan star Marion "Pooch" Hall won't be going to prison after striking a plea deal with prosecutors regarding his DUI and Child Endangerment charges.

Hall, 42, pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol content over .08 percent and child endangerment, the Los Angeles County District Attorney told ET on Tuesday.

Hall was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to complete a three-month residential alcohol treatment program and to attend one year of parenting classes, under the terms of a negotiated plea agreement, the D.A.'s office explained. Additionally, his driver’s license has been suspended for six months.

Hall was arrested by police officers in Burbank, California, back in October for driving under the influence of alcohol and getting into a collision while his 2-year-old son, Djulian, was riding in the car unrestrained.

A spokesperson for the Burbank Police Department told ET at the time of the collision that witnesses reported seeing Hall weaving in and out of traffic with a small child seated on his lap. One witness reported seeing the child’s hands on the steering wheel.

Hall ultimately collided with a parked vehicle and was detained at the scene. Authorities said there were no injuries as a result of the collision and Djulian was released to the care of his mother, Linda Hall, with whom the actor shares three other children -- daughters Djanai, 22, and Djaeda, 15, and son Djordan, 12.

