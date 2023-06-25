Ray J and Princess Love showed a united front at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday. The on-again, off-again couple were on hand at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to present the award for Best New Artist.

"Love wins. I love you, baby," Ray J said to Princess Love on stage. "Listening, trying to compromise, never going to let you go."

In March, Ray J requested to dismiss his latest divorce case against Princess. In October 2021, the "Sexy Can I" singer and reality star filed for divorce – the third time the couple decided to end their marriage since May 2020, after twice previously filing and then dismissing divorce requests.

On the BET Awards stage, Ray J called out the "fly guys" who hit on Princess Love while the two were separated. "And to all y'all fly guys out there that's been my wife's DMs when we wasn't together, I see you, and I want to let you know, she mine."

Love first filed for divorce from her husband in May 2020, and she later filed to have her request dismissed the following July. Then, in September, Ray J chose to file for divorce. However, the pair then requested that to be dismissed in February 2021.

The couple first tied the knot in August 2016, and are parents to a daughter, Melody Love, and a son, Epik Ray Norwood.

The 2023 BET Awards air live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Check out the night's full list of big winners here!

