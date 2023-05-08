Ray Liotta's Cause of Death Revealed

Ray Liotta's cause of death has been revealed. Almost one year after the Goodfellas star was found dead in the Dominican Republic, documents obtained by TMZ confirm the actor died of heart and respiratory system issues. He was 67.

According to the site, Liotta suffered from respiratory insufficiency (fluid in his lungs) and pulmonary edema (acute heart failure).

The manner of the Shades of Blue actor's death was listed as natural and nonviolent.

ET learned Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic on May 26, where he was filming Dangerous Waters.

Liotta was survived by his daughter, Karsen Liotta, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo. Following the news, Nittolo took to Instagram to mourn the loss of her love.

"It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day," she captioned her tribute.

"Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations." Nittolo also honored him with a tribute tattoo.

Karsen also took to Instagram to pen a message in honor of her father.

"Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for," Karsen captioned the post. "I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️."

Following his death, Liotta was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Liotta also made his last on-screen appearance in the film Cocaine Bear.

