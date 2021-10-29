Halloween is a big deal in Hollywood and celebrities went all out for the holiday in 2021. After a year that saw many not celebrating in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebs were bound and determined to make this Halloween the best one yet and they didn't disappoint.

While some celebrities -- like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker -- got an early start by channeling Sid and Nancy last weekend, Friday, Oct. 29, really kickstarted the festivities when morning talk shows hosts like Kelly Ripa and Tamron Hall dressed to impress their viewers.

Hall first dressed as pregnant Cardi B from when the rapper announced her pregnancy at the BET Awards earlier this year. She took to Instagram to share her look, writing: "When one of my favorite new mom's inspires me!" She later dressed as Naomi Campbell, in which she nailed the look from head-to-toe.

Other celebs, including Reese Witherspoon, took to Instagram to show off their costumes.

"MOOD on Halloween…" Witherspoon captioned a series of Instagram pics in different costumes, including a banana and her dressed as her iconic Legally Blonde character, Elle Woods.

Scroll down to take a look at the 2021 celebrity costumes.

Kelly Clarkson slayed a Ghostbusters costume.

Ricki Lake went for a nostalgic look, wearing the dress she sported when she starred in the 1987 musical Hairspray.

"This dress, you guys, has been in a bag for 34 years," she said during her appearance on The View. "This is my original dress that I model, I wear it in the Hefty Hideaway [commercial]."

Ryan Seacrest channeled his inner Peloton instructor for one skit on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Ripa not only had fun with her co-host, but her husband, Mark Consuelos, joined in on the dressing up.

Kris Jenner went with a Cruella de Vil costume for her Ellen DeGeneres appearance.

Drew Barrymore appeared to have a blast dressing in multiple costumes with a time-traveling theme.

The women of The Real went for a mom theme, with Jeannie Mai taking on the role of Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala.

Mindy Kaling went for multiple costumes, writing on Instagram: "So I live for Halloween costumes. This year I decided to dress as a few female comedy legends in some of their iconic lewks. Can you guess who I am???"

