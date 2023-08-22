Reformation's Long-Awaited Summer Sale Is Even Hotter — Save 50% on Celeb-Loved Dresses, Denim and More
The highly anticipated Reformation annual summer sale kicked off today, offering major markdowns on editor-approved and celeb-loved wardrobe essentials. For a limited time, the eco-minded Los Angeles-based brand is offering 50% off a next-level selection of bestsellers. Reformation is a favorite among celebs — from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez to Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez — and so much is already starting to fly off the shelves.
Whether you are in search of a new favorite vacation ensemble, wedding guest dress, or a perfect pair of black work pants, there are hundreds of impossibly cute styles marked down. Unlike most end-of-season sales, Reformation's extensive selection of discounts isn’t limited to summer staples. Not only are there year-round basics, but you'll also find a wide range of fall-ready knits, sweaters and denim.
Reformation only goes on sale twice a year, so we expect items to sell out quickly. To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop our top picks from Reformation's Summer Sale to make sure you don't miss out on the best deals.
The Hailey Bieber-approved Larenta dress is the perfect sale style for any upcoming fall weddings.
Along with all things '90s, the baggy jean is emerging as one of the most popular denim styles of the season. Thanks to the versatile nature of denim, the outfit possibilities are endless.
Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted wearing this printed dress with a pair of knee-high boots out in New York City.
Reformation's 100% silk dress is a timeless choice for any special event and this style is on sale in six other patterns and colors.
You'll wear a denim jacket nonstop this fall and we love the cropped, boxy fit of this style from Reformation.
Transition from summer to fall with ease wearing this high-neck mini dress – a steal at $64.
A sweetheart neckline makes this luxe cashmere sweater perfect for date nights.
Pair this adorable mini skirt with tights and knee-high boots for an easy fall outfit.
Get 50% off your new go-to little black dress.
An effortless pair of chocolate brown pinstriped trousers to elevate your fall wardrobe.
The perfect dress for pairing with leather boots this fall is on sale now.
Reformation is a go-to for wedding guest dresses, and this silk piece made from lightweight silk charmeuse fabric is sleek and simple for the fall and winter.
Designed to be oversized and relaxed throughout, this ready-for-fall shirt can provide a tailored look to your outfit.
This lightweight linen dress with a square neckline is a dreamy summer staple.
Made of 100% organic cotton, this zip-up fleece will keep you warm all season long.
