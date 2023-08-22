Sales & Deals

Reformation's Long-Awaited Summer Sale Is Even Hotter — Save 50% on Celeb-Loved Dresses, Denim and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Reformation
Reformation

The highly anticipated Reformation annual summer sale kicked off today, offering major markdowns on editor-approved and celeb-loved wardrobe essentials. For a limited time, the eco-minded Los Angeles-based brand is offering 50% off a next-level selection of bestsellers. Reformation is a favorite among celebs — from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez to Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez — and so much is already starting to fly off the shelves.

Shop the Reformation Sale

Whether you are in search of a new favorite vacation ensemble, wedding guest dress, or a perfect pair of black work pants, there are hundreds of impossibly cute styles marked down. Unlike most end-of-season sales, Reformation's extensive selection of discounts isn’t limited to summer staples. Not only are there year-round basics, but you'll also find a wide range of fall-ready knits, sweaters and denim.

Reformation only goes on sale twice a year, so we expect items to sell out quickly. To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop our top picks from Reformation's Summer Sale to make sure you don't miss out on the best deals.

Larenta Knit Dress
Larenta Knit Dress
Reformation
Larenta Knit Dress

The Hailey Bieber-approved Larenta dress is the perfect sale style for any upcoming fall weddings.

$178$89
Skater Baggy High Rise Straight Jeans
Skater Baggy High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Skater Baggy High Rise Straight Jeans

Along with all things '90s, the baggy jean is emerging as one of the most popular denim styles of the season. Thanks to the versatile nature of denim, the outfit possibilities are endless.

$168$84
Liana Dress
Liana Dress
Reformation
Liana Dress

Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted wearing this printed dress with a pair of knee-high boots out in New York City.

$248$124
Frankie Silk Dress
Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress

Reformation's 100% silk dress is a timeless choice for any special event and this style is on sale in six other patterns and colors.

$298$149
Marina Cropped Denim Jacket
Marina Cropped Denim Jacket
Reformation
Marina Cropped Denim Jacket

You'll wear a denim jacket nonstop this fall and we love the cropped, boxy fit of this style from Reformation.

$148$74
Alden Knit Dress
Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress

Transition from summer to fall with ease wearing this high-neck mini dress – a steal at $64.

$128$64
Glenna Cashmere Sweater
Glenna Cashmere Sweater
Reformation
Glenna Cashmere Sweater

A sweetheart neckline makes this luxe cashmere sweater perfect for date nights.

$198$99
Suzie Skirt Es
Suzie Skirt Es
Reformation
Suzie Skirt Es

Pair this adorable mini skirt with tights and knee-high boots for an easy fall outfit.

$88$48
Levona Linen Dress
Levona Linen Dress
Reformation
Levona Linen Dress

Get 50% off your new go-to little black dress.

$218$109
Mason Pant
Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

An effortless pair of chocolate brown pinstriped trousers to elevate your fall wardrobe.

$178$89
Anjeline Knit Dress
Anjeline Knit Dress
Reformation
Anjeline Knit Dress

The perfect dress for pairing with leather boots this fall is on sale now.

$128$64
Joana Silk Dress
Joana Silk Dress
Reformation
Joana Silk Dress

Reformation is a go-to for wedding guest dresses, and this silk piece made from lightweight silk charmeuse fabric is sleek and simple for the fall and winter.

$278$139
Will Oversized Twill Shirt
Will Oversized Twill Shirt
Reformation
Will Oversized Twill Shirt

Designed to be oversized and relaxed throughout, this ready-for-fall shirt can provide a tailored look to your outfit.

$128$64
Evianna Linen Dress
Evianna Linen Dress
Reformation
Evianna Linen Dress

This lightweight linen dress with a square neckline is a dreamy summer staple.

$248$124
Marla Zip Sweatshirt
Reformation
Reformation
Marla Zip Sweatshirt

Made of 100% organic cotton, this zip-up fleece will keep you warm all season long.

$78$39

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Bella Hadid and More Love This Fall Denim Trend

15 Best Fall Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop for Every Budget

The 10 Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe ASAP

The 14 Best Back-to-School Clothes Sales to Shop This Week

The Best Back-To-School Clothes to Shop for Students of All Ages

Kim Kardashian Calls This Sunscreen 'Insane' — And It's on Sale Now

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Fall