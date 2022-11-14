REI Gear Up Get Out Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Clothing, Outdoor Gear, Bikes and More
Each year, REI closes on Black Friday to encourage everyone to head outside and enjoy some fresh air. Instead, the outdoor retailer gets started on Black Friday shopping early with the annual REI Gear Up Get Out Sale. This is REI's last major sale of the year, so now's the time to save on jackets, baselayers, and gear like backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and more. Now through November 21, save up to 30% off your favorite gear with even bigger savings on men's and women's clothing as well as bikes.
Everything you need for camping, hiking, biking, and more outdoor adventures is discounted. In addition to REI’s in-house brand REI Co-Op, now's a great time to save on popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Birkenstock, and Columbia among many others. For special offers on clothing and outdoor gear, you can become a REI Co-Op member for $30, which gets you a lifetime of discounts.
Below, we've rounded up the best deals at the REI Gear Up Get Out sale.
Best Women's Clothing Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale
Shop REI deals on women's clothing from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Athleta. From watersports to snowboarding, save on jackets, leggings, joggers and more.
Stay warm in the camp with The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie when the sun sets. This jacket offers comfort and style with its stretch-woven top layer, warmth-retaining insulation, and peached lining.
These yoga shorts are thick and soft yet stretchy enough that you won't feel overly constricted while moving.
This tank top adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it perfect for layering but also comfortable enough to wear alone.
Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.
Sorel's women's sneakers feature a breathable design and plush, foam footbeds for all-day comfort. As if you're walking on cloud 9.
Best Men's Clothing Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale
The major deals on men's clothing are not to be missed. Warm and durable jackets from REI Co-op and Patagonia are on sale for up to 50% off.
A road trip essential, the Patagonia Better Sweater shirt jacket doubles as a soft jacket or a warm shirt. It's perfect for in-between weather.
A perfect layer for chilling in chilly weather, the Cotopaxi Teca Fleece full-zip jacket is made from repurposed fleece that combats the cold.
The HOKA Bondi 7 men's running shoes provide a smooth, balanced ride over any distance.
Adidas Terrex hiking shoes provide extended comfort on varied terrain when the plan gets adventurous. Dry or wet, ContinentalTM rubber outsoles grip slippery roots.
These hiking pants can easily be taken from the mountains to the office.
Best Camping and Cycling Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale
For your next camping trip or autumn hike, take advantage of the savings on water bottles, coolers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hammocks at the REI Sale.
The Co-op Cycles CY 1.1 Bike is perfect for urban cycling. The tires have reflective sidewalls for enhanced visibility and it also has the capabilities for a fender and rack mount.
The REI Backpacking Bundle includes the essentials for an overnight hiking trip: a tent, a sleeping bag and a sleeping pad.
A Mountainsmith cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 10 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors
Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection for New Adventures
15 Best Sweaters and Fleeces to Shop from Abercrombie's 30% Off Sale
Save $600 on SoulCycle's At-Home Exercise Bike Right Now
Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022
Shop Amazon Fitness Deals for Fall 2022
The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 202
The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers
TikTok Is Obsessed with This Exercise Dress Dupe and It's on Sale