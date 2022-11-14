Shopping

REI Gear Up Get Out Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Clothing, Outdoor Gear, Bikes and More

By ETonline Staff
REI Labor Day Sale
REI

Each year, REI closes on Black Friday to encourage everyone to head outside and enjoy some fresh air. Instead, the outdoor retailer gets started on Black Friday shopping early with the annual REI Gear Up Get Out Sale. This is REI's last major sale of the year, so now's the time to save on jackets, baselayers, and gear like backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and more. Now through November 21, save up to 30% off your favorite gear with even bigger savings on men's and women's clothing as well as bikes. 

Everything you need for camping, hiking, biking, and more outdoor adventures is discounted. In addition to REI’s in-house brand REI Co-Op, now's a great time to save on popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Birkenstock, and Columbia among many others. For special offers on clothing and outdoor gear, you can become a REI Co-Op member for $30, which gets you a lifetime of discounts. 

Below, we've rounded up the best deals at the REI Gear Up Get Out sale. 

Best Women's Clothing Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale

Shop REI deals on women's clothing from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Athleta. From watersports to snowboarding, save on jackets, leggings, joggers and more. 

The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie - Women's
REI
The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie

Stay warm in the camp with The North Face Mountain Sweatshirt Hoodie when the sun sets. This jacket offers comfort and style with its stretch-woven top layer, warmth-retaining insulation, and peached lining.

$149$74
REI Co-op Take Your Time Yoga Shorts
REI Co-op Take Your Time Yoga Shorts - Women's
REI
REI Co-op Take Your Time Yoga Shorts

These yoga shorts are thick and soft yet stretchy enough that you won't feel overly constricted while moving. 

$50$15
Royal Robbins Tech Travel Tank Top
Royal Robbins Tech Travel Tank Top
REI
Royal Robbins Tech Travel Tank Top

This tank top adds a pop of color to any outfit, making it perfect for layering but also comfortable enough to wear alone.

$39$29
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings - Women's
REI
REI Co-op Take Your Time 7/8 Leggings

Breathable leggings with pockets big enough to hold your phone.

$70$21
Sorel Explorer BLITZ Stride Lace Sneakers
Sorel Explorer BLITZ Stride Lace Sneakers - Women's
REI
Sorel Explorer BLITZ Stride Lace Sneakers

Sorel's women's sneakers feature a breathable design and plush, foam footbeds for all-day comfort. As if you're walking on cloud 9. 
 

$100$30

Best Men's Clothing Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale

The major deals on men's clothing are not to be missed. Warm and durable jackets from REI Co-op and Patagonia are on sale for up to 50% off. 

Patagonia Better Sweater Shirt Jacket
Patagonia Better Sweater Shirt Jacket
REI
Patagonia Better Sweater Shirt Jacket

A road trip essential, the Patagonia Better Sweater shirt jacket doubles as a soft jacket or a warm shirt. It's perfect for in-between weather. 

$159$119
Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
REI
Cotopaxi Teca Fleece Full-Zip Jacket

A perfect layer for chilling in chilly weather, the Cotopaxi Teca Fleece full-zip jacket is made from repurposed fleece that combats the cold. 

$110$82
HOKA Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes
HOKA Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes - Men's
REI
HOKA Bondi 7 Road-Running Shoes

The HOKA Bondi 7 men's running shoes provide a smooth, balanced ride over any distance.

$160$129
adidas Terrex Free Hiker Hiking Shoes
adidas Terrex Free Hiker Hiking Shoes - Men's
REI
adidas Terrex Free Hiker Hiking Shoes

Adidas Terrex hiking shoes provide extended comfort on varied terrain when the plan gets adventurous. Dry or wet, ContinentalTM rubber outsoles grip slippery roots.

$200$100
REI Co-op Sahara Path Pants
REI Co-op Sahara Path Pants - Men's
REI
REI Co-op Sahara Path Pants

These hiking pants can easily be taken from the mountains to the office.

$70$35

Best Camping and Cycling Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale

For your next camping trip or autumn hike, take advantage of the savings on water bottles, coolers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hammocks at the REI Sale

Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike
Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike
REI
Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike

The Co-op Cycles CY 1.1 Bike is perfect for urban cycling. The tires have reflective sidewalls for enhanced visibility and it also has the capabilities for a fender and rack mount. 

$649$449
REI Co-op Backpacking Bundle
REI Co-op Backpacking Bundle
REI
REI Co-op Backpacking Bundle

The REI Backpacking Bundle includes the essentials for an overnight hiking trip: a tent, a sleeping bag and a sleeping pad.

$349$244
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler
REI
Mountainsmith The Cooloir 6 Cooler

A Mountainsmith cooler is a road trip, boat trip and camping trip must.

$60$45

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

