Each year, REI closes on Black Friday to encourage everyone to head outside and enjoy some fresh air. Instead, the outdoor retailer gets started on Black Friday shopping early with the annual REI Gear Up Get Out Sale. This is REI's last major sale of the year, so now's the time to save on jackets, baselayers, and gear like backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and more. Now through November 21, save up to 30% off your favorite gear with even bigger savings on men's and women's clothing as well as bikes.

Shop the REI Sale

Everything you need for camping, hiking, biking, and more outdoor adventures is discounted. In addition to REI’s in-house brand REI Co-Op, now's a great time to save on popular brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Beyond Yoga, Birkenstock, and Columbia among many others. For special offers on clothing and outdoor gear, you can become a REI Co-Op member for $30, which gets you a lifetime of discounts.

Below, we've rounded up the best deals at the REI Gear Up Get Out sale.

Best Women's Clothing Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale

Shop REI deals on women's clothing from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, and Athleta. From watersports to snowboarding, save on jackets, leggings, joggers and more.

Best Men's Clothing Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale

The major deals on men's clothing are not to be missed. Warm and durable jackets from REI Co-op and Patagonia are on sale for up to 50% off.

Best Camping and Cycling Deals at REI’s Black Friday Alternative Sale

For your next camping trip or autumn hike, take advantage of the savings on water bottles, coolers, backpacks, sleeping bags, and hammocks at the REI Sale.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 10 Best Hiking Boots for Women to Wear Outdoors

Outdoor Voices Debuts Its Coziest Fall Collection for New Adventures

15 Best Sweaters and Fleeces to Shop from Abercrombie's 30% Off Sale

Save $600 on SoulCycle's At-Home Exercise Bike Right Now

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

Shop Amazon Fitness Deals for Fall 2022

The Best Cozy Loungewear to Wear for Fall 202

The Best Amazon Deals on Fitness Trackers

TikTok Is Obsessed with This Exercise Dress Dupe and It's on Sale