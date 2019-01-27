And that's how you close out a show!

FOX ended its Rent: Live! musical production on Sunday by reuniting the original Broadway cast onstage. Idina Menzel (Maureen Johnson), Anthony Rapp (Mark Cohen), Daphne Rubin Vega (Mimi Marquez), Fredi Walker (Joanne Jefferson), Adam Pascal (Roger Davis), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Angel Dumott Schunard) and Jesse L. Martin (Tom Collins) were just a few of the stars who came out to perform "Seasons of Love" alongside the new cast.

Hearts melted when Vanessa Hudgens met up with Menzel center stage, holding hands as they belted out the song's powerful, famous lyrics, "Five hundred twenty-five thousand, six hundred minutes. How do you measure, measure a year?"

As the song wrapped, text onscreen revealed that "portions of this program were pre-edited" after Brennin Hunt broke his foot during dress rehearsal on Saturday and was unfortunately unable to perform.

But as they say in show business, "the show must go on," and that it did! It was well-received by viewers, many whom spent the night live-tweeting their reactions. "I have literally used my whole box of tissues," one fan tweeted, with another writing, "The ensemble is just amazing! Dancing, singing, acting, all of it!"

FOX

The new musical from FOX was based on the groundbreaking Broadway show about young artists struggling to survive in New York City in the '90s. It's one of the most popular Broadway shows of all time and was adapted into a motion picture in 2005.

"Rent is the show that made me want to pursue this [career]," Jordan Fisher told ET back in November when we were exclusively with the cast for a photoshoot. "I think it's important that we approach it from a new perspective and fresh eyes and we'll be able to do that."

