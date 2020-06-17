If you are looking for fashion deals, Revolve is currently offering up to 65% off on select styles and an extra 20% off select sale styles. Get discounts on coats, t-shirts, shoes, trendy denim, faux leather, dresses and more from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands.

You'll find deals from Lovers + Friends, Tularosa, Minkpink, Alice + Olivia, cupcakes and cashmere, AGOLDE, Superdown, AllSaints, Camila Coelho and more. Revolve also has launched their LaQuan Smith x Revolve Collection, featuring unapologetically glamorous and ultra-luxe styles.

For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).

Below, ET Style's picks from Revolve's sale.

Buffy Coat Song of Style Revolve Buffy Coat Song of Style Fashion influencer (and social media darling) Aimee Song launched a capsule line with Revolve last year, and this cool plaid coat from the collection is on sale right now. REGULARLY $298 $144 at Revolve

Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie Revolve Finigan Bootie Kendall + Kylie We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.) REGULARLY $160 $32 at Revolve

Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Revolve Jolie Bodysuit Tularosa Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt. REGULARLY $178 $72 at Revolve

The Stunner Fray Mother Revolve The Stunner Fray Mother Mother is known for its soft and stretchy jeans that you need to experience firsthand to believe. This high-rise, slightly faded pair is a good place to start. REGULARLY $228 $160 at Revolve

Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Revolve Dallas Hoops Maryjane Claverol Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve. REGULARLY $220 $58 at Revolve

Hayworth Top Lovers + Friends Revolve Hayworth Top Lovers + Friends Party in the front ... and party in the back. We're low-key obsessed with this open-back top from Lovers + Friends. REGULARLY $228 $96 at Revolve

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

