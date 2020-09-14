Revolve Sale: Take Up to 65% Off Sales Items

Shopping

revolve sale
Courtesy of Revolve

If you are looking for fashion deals, Revolve dropped a surprise sale today with no warning offering shoppers up to 65% off sales items for a limited time. Shoppers will get deep discounts on clothing including coats, t-shirts, shoes, trendy denim, jumpsuits, faux leather, dresses and more from some of our all-time favorite fashion brands. 

You'll find Revolve clothing deals from Ale by Alessandra, Camila Coelho, Chrissy Teigen, GRLFRND, h:ours, House of Harlow 1960, L'Academie, Lovers + Friends, Lovewave, Majorelle, LPA and more. Revolve also has launched their LaQuan Smith x Revolve Collection, featuring unapologetically glamorous and ultra-luxe styles. 

For a seamless customer experience, Revolve offers free two-day shipping and returns, styling suggestions and advice via chat, and orders on the go with their free app. The company is also a great Instagram follow for style inspiration (as are the many social media influencers they work with).

Shop the 65% off sale and check out ET Style's top picks from the sale items. 

Farren Jumpsuit
Majorelle
Majorelle Farren Jumpsuit
Revolve
Farren Jumpsuit
Majorelle

The Majorelle Farren Jumpsuit is made out of slinky fabric, has a halter neck tie closure and an elastic waistband.

 

REGULARLY $158

Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles
Soludos
Soludos Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles
Revolve
Daisy Embroidered Espadrilles
Soludos

These super cute Soludos shoes are woven canvas espadrille with daily embroidery, a rubber sole and jute trim.

REGULARLY $85

Joan Small Shoulder Bag
See By Chloe
See By Chloe Joan Small Shoulder Bag
Revolve
Joan Small Shoulder Bag
See By Chloe

The See By Chloe Joan Small Shoulder Bag is made of pebbled leather, gold hardware and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap. Oh, and this purse is $100 off while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $495

Gold Rush Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Gold Rush Mini Dress
Revolve
Gold Rush Mini Dress
Free People

This Free People Gold Rush Mini Dress has all over sequins embellishment and adjustable tie back closure. This dress comes in four colors: ivory, black, gold and lilac.

 

REGULARLY $88

Park Coated Skinny
Joie
Joie Park Coated Skinny
Revolve
Park Coated Skinny
Joie

The Joie Park Coated Skinny is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe.

 

REGULARLY $248

Makana Blouse
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve
House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Makana Blouse
Revolve
Makana Blouse
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve

This House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Makana Blouse has ruffled trim, a flair sleeve and an elastic waist.

REGULARLY $168

Giselle Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Giselle Mini Dress
Revolve
Giselle Mini Dress
Free People

This Free People Giselle Mini Dress has all-over sequins and an adjustable ruched skirt. This rockin' dress is also 72% off.  Get it while you can!

ORIGINALLY $167

Colt Bootie
KENDALL + KYLIE
KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Bootie
Revolve
Colt Bootie
KENDALL + KYLIE

These KENDALL + KYLIE Colt Booties are super cute and the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe. 

ORIGINALLY $80

Starlight One Piece
Lovers + Friends
Lovers + Friends Starlight One Piece
Revolve
Starlight One Piece
Lovers + Friends

A pretty fringe embellished lilac one piece with a detachable halter strap.

REGULARLY $158

Swift Top
Majorelle
Majorelle Swift Top
Revolve
Swift Top
Majorelle

This gorgeous printed crop top from Majorelle will look so good with jeans. The matching skort is also on sale, too! 

REGULARLY $128

Finigan Bootie
Kendall + Kylie
Kendall + Kylie Finigan Bootie
Revolve
Finigan Bootie
Kendall + Kylie

We can totally see Kendall Jenner wearing these metallic faux leather booties with an all-black ensemble. (And now we can see ourselves wearing them, too.)

REGULARLY $160

Fleece Lined Liquid Legging
Plush
Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Legging
Revolve
Fleece Lined Liquid Legging
Plush

These Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Leggings are the perfect item to snag for the fall/winter season.

Danielle One Piece
WeWoreWhat
Revolve Danielle One Piece
Revolve
Danielle One Piece
WeWoreWhat

A chic belted one piece swimsuit.

REGULARLY $195

Jolie Bodysuit
Tularosa
Tularosa Jolie Bodysuit
Revolve
Jolie Bodysuit
Tularosa

Millennial pink is here to stay, apparently. This bodysuit from vintage-inspired company Tularosa can be worn with pretty much any bottoms: black jeans, breezy white pants or a flowy printed midi skirt.

REGULARLY $178

Dallas Hoops
Maryjane Claverol
Maryjane Claverol Dallas Hoops
Revolve
Dallas Hoops
Maryjane Claverol

Pearl-accented statement earrings for any outfit, courtesy of Maryjane Claverol via Revolve.

REGULARLY $220

 

See all the sale items on the Revolve website.

