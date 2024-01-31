Love and/or paella is in the air on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ET's exclusive first look at Wednesday's all-new episode picks up in the middle of the 90210 bunch's trip to Spain, with the women (and some other visitors) gathered at their villa for a night of Spanish cuisine prepared by resident chef Storm... and Storm's dad, Servais! Fans will recall, as soon as Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne got eyes on Storm, they were smitten. Now, Storm's pops is giving him a run for his money.

"I'm gonna go for the dad," Garcelle whispers to Crystal Kung Minkoff, who busts out laughing, only to reveal she predicted this would happen.

"Hello," Garcelle coos while staring down the salt-and-pepper-headed chef. "Forget the child."

"I could see myself moving to Spain, learning the language, being with Storm's daddy and being stepmom to Stormy," she quips in a confessional. "I may need to burp him or breastfeed him."

As Garcelle drools over Storm, Servais and their spread, others gather around the chefs' prep station, with one pal of Sutton Stracke's seemingly impressed by Servais. Garcelle half-jokes to Crystal, "Trip her."

Watch it play out here:

Then, Sutton joins the group and flirtatiously calls out the "father-son situation," to which Crystal replies, "She's way ahead of you," while pointing to Garcelle.

"We gotta talk..." Garcelle tells Sutton, a partial threat.

"He's hot," Sutton mouths back.

"I mean, Garcelle will probably win," Sutton laments in a confessional. "Her bosoms are bigger than mine."

Fans will have to tune in to see if anyone wins with Servais... or Storm when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: