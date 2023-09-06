It's time to bid adieu to Chateau Dubrow.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Orange County's next episode, Heather and Terry Dubrow pay their final respects to their Newport Beach mega-mansion after selling the custom-built property for $55 million to an anonymous buyer.

"Heather and I have put our blood, sweat and tears into this house and I used to feel like, I wanted to be buried in the backyard," Terry reflects as the couple surveys the home one last time. "I never wanted to leave. I strangely feel like it's not mine anymore and I'm absolutely OK with it."

"I just want to thank this house in 55 million different ways," he then cracks. "I'm going to miss it very much."

The pair makes their way into the kitchen, where Heather's set up some welcome gifts for the new owners and, of course, reserves a bottle of champs for her and Terry to toast to the special occasion. However, because they've already packed up their belongings, there's no proper glassware in sight. So, Fancy Pants pops the cork and chugs straight from the bottle! Terry follows suit, but the bottle betrays him as bubbles explode across his face.

"Every inch of this house is you," he then tells his wife, wiping his lips. "Perfect in so many ways."

"I'm not perfect," Heather hits back. "Just ask my friends!"

Watch the Dubrows say their goodbyes to the house.

That's when their talk turns to events that preceded their final tour, a party hosted by Heather to celebrate the launch of her streaming network with Mark Cuban's company, Fireside.

"Emily [Simpson] was horrible tonight," she laments, going on to call her co-stars at large "not nice."

"That's why I didn't tell any of them that we sold our house," she informs Terry. "I think I'm avoiding it. How do you share something when you're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't?"

As fans know from the mid-season teaser, the women found out about the historic deal via the press (in fact, ET was the one to break news of the sale), and seemed blindsided by the alerts.

"To me, the medal of a friend is someone who could be happy for you in success," Heather goes on to say in her confessional. "It feels like if I tell some of my friends something positive that's happened to me, I'm bragging."

The episode then flashes back to Emily telling Heather she comes across like she's "better than everyone else."

"Don't poke holes in other people's boats," Heather says. "Doesn't make your boat float. Please, prove me wrong."

Bravo

"This was not an easy season for me," Heather confessed to ET at the start of the season. "I think, first of all, I was dealing with a lot in my life, in my personal life ... and being involved in this group... it's a lot."

"I could very easily sit here and say, I had a terrible season and everyone was mean to me and it was just the worst," she added. "I mean, do I have PTSD from some things that happened? Yeah, I really do."

She hinted that the yet-to-air cast trip to Mexico is really when things spiral out of control for her and the women.

"I am curious to watch it back and see if I was right, if I was misguided, if I was overly sensitive, if I took something wrong, if I put something out incorrectly," she shared. "I am willing to watch it, think about it, and be self-actualized enough to really look at it and decide how I feel after."

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

