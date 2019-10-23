Buckle up, because Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas is about to take us on one hell of a tuk-tuk ride.

No, seriously. An actual tuk-tuk ride… and a metaphorical one. Let us explain: ET has your exclusive first look at the RHOD midseason trailer for season four, which features an extended look at the cast's trip to Thailand, where they ride around on tuk-tuks, or electric rickshaws. It's on the trip that the drama hits an explosive level, as LeeAnne Locken's issues with D'Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham come to a major head (the metaphorical tuk-tuk ride).

After D'Andra shows up to dinner in one of LeeAnne's L'Infinity dresses, a sort-of convertible garment she designed -- but has never worn in public -- that features a variety of attachments to switch up the look, LeeAnne calls out her one-time friend for attempting to embarrass her, and blames Kary for the set-up, too.

"She’s always f**king drama!" Kary proclaims, which somehow leads into a larger discussion about Kary’s relationships with the other women, namely Kameron Westcott, who is arguably LeeAnne's closest friend in the group at this point. LeeAnne gets so frustrated with Kary that she lashes out at least twice with what could be perceived as racist attacks on her co-star. She calls her a "chirpy Mexican" to Kameron and later shouts at Stephanie Hollman, "Come on, Mexican! I thought you were all Mexican and strong," seemingly proclaiming what she would like to say to Kary.

See for yourself in the full trailer here:

Of course, both Stephanie and Kameron report back to Kary, and a larger conversation about racism is sparked, with Kameron's husband, Court, denouncing it, D'Andra confronting LeeAnne over her comments (to which LeeAnne seemingly says she called Kary "chihuahua," not "Mexican") and a producer flat out asking Brandi if she thinks LeeAnne is racist, to which Brandi simply sighs.

The whole midseason tease isn't all dark, though. There are some lighter moments, too, like wildlife adventures and adult experiences in Thailand, though thankfully unrelated. Watch the full trailer above to see Kameron walk viewers through what a "ping-pong show" entails. Fans will also get to see D'Andra show up to Stephanie’s husband, Travis’, 50th birthday party dressed as her mother, Dee, and Brandi Redmond considering adopting a fourth child!

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

