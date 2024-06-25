Kelly Bensimon is a bride-to-be no more. The Real Housewives of New York City alum called off her engagement to Scott Litner on Tuesday, ET has learned.

Kelly confirmed her called-off wedding in a statement to Page Six, who was first to report the news.

"I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding," the mom of two told the outlet, before asking for privacy in the wake of the news.

The outlet reports that the reality star and financier were set to wed in her mother's Boston backyard on June 29. They'd additionally planned a second wedding event in the Hamptons, according to the outlet.

Prior to her relationship with Scott, Kelly was married to Gilles Bensimon from 1997 until 2007. The exes share two daughters: Teddy, 24, and Sea, 26.

Kelly got engaged to Scott last year over Fourth of July weekend. They'd dated for one year before agreeing to tie the knot.

"Scott is my missing piece," she told ET in an exclusive statement at the time. "It's so nice to be with someone that my friends and family all adore."

Scott Litner and Kelly Bensimon pose together. - Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kelly was a main cast member on seasons 2 through 4 of RHONY, and popped back up on the show as a guest in seasons 6 and 7. She later rejoined the franchise for season 4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired in December 2023 and January 2024.

Watch the video below for more celeb relationship news.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: