Joe Jonas seems to be moving on from his brief romance with Stormi Bree.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, was recently spotted spending time with actress Laila Abdallah while vacationing in Athens, Greece. In photos obtained by TMZ, a shirtless Joe is seen getting cozy with a beautiful brunette as they frolic in the ocean and catch some rays on the beach.

The pair was also photographed hugging and holding hands while smiling and laughing as they affectionately played in the water.

As for who she is, well, for starters she's an actress who first appeared in the TV series Saher Al Lail 2. Most recently, she appeared in 27 episodes of the TV series London Class. Abdallah, who boasts more than 5 million followers on Instagram and previously modeled, was also recently at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Marcello Mio. She also appears to be a big Friends fan. On her Instagram bio, Abdallah says she's "inventing regina phalange," the alter ego used by Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe Buffay on the hit NBC sitcom.

According to Page Six, Abdallah was born in Kuwait in 1996 and currently resides there.

The Grecian outing comes just a week after a source confirmed to ET that Joe was single following his split from Bree, 33.

"Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are no longer together," the source told ET on June 2. "It has been a little while since they broke up."

The "Sucker" singer and the model -- who also goes by Stormi Henley -- first sparked dating rumors in January when they were spotted together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the New Year's Eve holiday.

In March, the pair made things official with a kiss while spending time together in Australia, where Joe was embarked on The Tour with his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers.

Over the course of their brief romance, the pair did not make any social media confirmations. However, fans noticed that both Joe and Bree would often post pictures from the same location.

Bree and her 6-year-old daughter, Gravity, whom she shares with ex Lucky Blue Smith, appeared alongside Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti, during a February playdate.

Joe began his relationship with Bree four months after he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. Turner, 28, and Joe tied the knot in 2019 in an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. Joe filed for divorce in September 2023 and the proceedings, including a permanent custody agreement, are still ongoing. Together, Joe and Turner are the parents of two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

ET obtained court documents in May showing that a judge ordered Joe to take action in the case as there has been none as of late. With the case facing possible dismissal for "lack of prosecution," Joe's' attorneys responded to the court, asking for the exes to have time to continue negotiations.

In the months since their split, Turner entered into a new romance with Peregrine Pearson.

