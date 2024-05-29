Joe Jonas is turning his emotions into music. Eight months after he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, the singer took to TikTok to tease his forthcoming music.

In the video, Jonas can be seen biking outside during a sunny day.

"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for/ Stop being sad, 'cause you’re making the room uncomfortable," he sings in the clip. "OK, I get it, right now, you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."

"Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth," the song continues. "Call your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do."

In the caption of Jonas' post he wrote, "Even baddies get saddies 🥲 #newmusic"

The social media post marked Jonas' first tease of music since his divorce from Turner came to light in September, following four years of marriage.

After Jonas filed for divorce, Turner issued a lawsuit, which focused on custody of their daughters, Willa and Delphine. After a four-day mediation, the estranged couple agreed to a temporary custody agreement. Later, Turner filed to dismiss her lawsuit against Jonas.

In the months since, Turner entered into a new romance with Peregrine Pearson, while Jonas was linked to Stormi Bree.

Earlier this month, Turner spoke out in length for the first time since her relationship drama, telling British Vogue that the time after her husband's divorce filing were "the worst few days of my life."

Amid the divorce proceedings, Turner said that "there were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it." It was her kids, though, that got her through the tough time.

"Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it," she said. "I wouldn't do it for myself, but I'll find the strength for them."

As for her ex, the Game of Thrones star said, "I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

