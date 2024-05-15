Taylor Swift was more than just a friend to Sophie Turner in the wake of her September 2023 split from Joe Jonas. She was also her temporary landlord!

In the new cover story for British Vogue, the 28-year-old Game of Thrones star details the "Fortnight" singer's involvement in her life in New York City in the wake of Jonas' divorce filing.

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," Turner tells the magazine, confirming ET's previously reported story that Swift lent Turner her New York apartment.

She tells British Vogue that she reached out to Swift, who briefly dated Jonas in 2008, when she and her daughters had no where to live.

Sophie Turner in British Vogue - Mikael Jansson/British Vogue

Turner says that Swift offered up her own New York apartment for free.

"I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space," Turner says of Swift. "She really has a heart of gold."

Turner and Swift were spotted out together numerous times in the months after Turner's split from Jonas. They've gone out with friends including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Blake Lively and Sabrina Carpenter. Turner has also attended Kansas City Chiefs games as Swift cheered on her man, Travis Kelce, in a private box.

A source previously told ET that Swift and Turner have "always liked and respected each other. They are fans of each other and have been friends for a while."

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift are seen in NoHo on Nov. 4, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

Turner and Jonas share daughters Willa, almost 4, and Delphine, almost 2. Their divorce proceedings are ongoing as is a permanent custody arrangement. One of the major sticking points for the former couple's marriage was the idea of where the two girls would be raised with the British actress making her desire to keep her family in the U.K. clear.

Talking about gun violence in America, particularly the Uvalde, Texas, shooting, Turner says, "I couldn’t fathom being a mother of one of those children knowing that this was something your country could fix, that they’d rather have rights to guns than give kids a right to life. Meanwhile, women in the U.S. are being stripped of their rights, left, right and centre. It all contributed to this feeling of I have to get out, I have to get out."

