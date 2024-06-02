Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Break Up After Brief Romance

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have ended their relationship.

According to multiple reports, the Jonas Brothers singer and model have broken up following their four-month romance.

The "Sucker" singer and the model (whose real name is Stormi Henley) first sparked dating rumors in January when they were spotted together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the New Year's Eve holiday.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have ended their relationsip. - Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

In March, the pair made things official with a kiss while spending time together in Australia, while Jonas was embarked on The Tour with his brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas. At the time, Jonas, 34, and Bree, 33, shared a kiss at the Bondi Bowling Club.

Over the course of their brief romance, the pair did not make any social media confirmations. However, fans noticed that both Jonas and Bree would often post pictures from the same location. Bree and her daughter, Gravity, 6, whom she shares with her ex, Lucky Blue Smith, appeared alongside Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, and their daughter, Malti, during a playdate.

Stormi Bree and Joe Jonas sparked dating rumors in January. - John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

While Jonas nor Bree have publicly made mention of the split, the model took to Instagram to share a cryptic message amid the news.

"Wanted to give you a little brain break if you're stressed or sad or just need to take a deep breath and reset," she wrote alongside a video of a waterfall with calming music. "This is one of my favorite places ever and thought I'd share it with you. Remember whoever you are you're so loved and I hope you're having a wonderful day and being kind to yourself 🤍."

Jonas began his relationship with Bree eight months after he filed for divorce from ex Sophie Turner. Together, Jonas and Turner are the parents of two daughters, Willa and Delphine. In the months since their ongoing divorce, Turner entered into a new romance with Peregrine Pearson.

On Sunday, Jonas teased another version of his upcoming music on TikTok, which fans believe is channeling any of the "saddies" he may be feeling amid his divorce and recent split.

"Where my boat baddies at," he wrote.

In the clip, Jonas is on a boat as he holds the camera towards his face and sings the lyrics to an unreleased song, which he previewed last week.

Prior to his upbeat video, Jonas took to TikTok to share a video of him peddling a bike as he mouths the lyrics to the forthcoming song with a slower tempo.

"Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for/ Stop being sad, 'cause you’re making the room uncomfortable," he sings in the clip. "OK, I get it, right now, you're feeling so miserable / Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."

"Even baddies get saddies and that's the hardest truth," the song continues. "Call your mommy and daddy, they don't know what to do."

Hinting at the vibes, Jonas captioned the post, "Even baddies get saddies 🥲 #newmusic."

