The Real Housewives of New York City might’ve left Colombia behind, but part of their trip has followed their home: the cruise from hell!

In ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s episode, the women are back home in NYC and discussing the bumpy boat ride that left all fearing for their lives. Well, everyone except Tinsley Mortimer.

“People have different thresholds of fear, or different things, I didn’t think anything was that crazy,” Tinsley tells Carole Radziwill of the ride. “I didn’t think it was that scary. I feel badly now for even feeling that I wasn’t scared, everybody else was.”

“My natural thing is, it’s OK. It’s fine, it’s fine,” she adds.

Back in February, Tinsley, Carole and their co-stars, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel, experienced turbulent waters on a boat ride off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia. Footage of the cruise aired last week, with the women holding onto each other for dear life, vomiting from sea sickness and claiming they smelled smoke inside the cabin of the boat. The trip got so bad that the RHONY crews actually had to turn off their cameras.

“To sit there and say, ‘I don’t understand why everyone was upset about the boat,’ is nuts,” Carole offers in a confessional. “ I don’t even know what to say to her. It’s like she was on a different boat as everyone else. It was not as bad as it could’ve been, sure. We’ve could’ve capsized and all died. That would’ve been worse.”

Check out the chat here:

“Listen, I’m not a shrink, but you’ve been in abusive relationships,” she then tells Tinsley.

“This feels like your go-to in an abusive relationship, ‘Everything’s OK, everything’s OK, everything’s OK.’ And, you know, I just feel like, in this situation, with this group, with the boat, it was a very, like, abusive relationship reaction. ‘Everything’s OK! Everything’s OK!’”

That’s when Tinsley breaks into tears, seemingly processing her feelings about the boat ride -- or maybe something else -- for the first time.

“Carole, I’m taking this all, like, personally,” she chokes out. “Like, I really am. Like, I really am. I really am. I don’t know. I can’t help myself.”

Sonja, Dorinda, Ramona and Luann also download each other on the ride in our exclusive first look, though they each seem to have small differences in their recollections. Prior to the episode airing, Dorinda opened up to ET about the scary moment, saying she thought, “We’re gonna die.”

“It was panic,” she recalls. "It was a real-life moment and it was a learning moment. You know that old saying, if you don't feel good about something, you probably shouldn't do it? I never had a good feeling about getting on that boat."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

