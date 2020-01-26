Following the news that Kobe Bryant tragically died on Sunday, rapper Rick Ross took a moment to remember the late athlete’s life.

“He was always a real cool dude. He always showed me love and it was always genuine,” Ross told ET’s Lauren Zima ahead of the 2020 GRAMMY Awards, where he’s nominated for Best Rap Song. “You know, I was a fan of his game and it’s just real unfortunate.”

Ross also revealed that if he were to win tonight, he would pay tribute to Bryant. “We got to celebrate Kobe’s history and I think that’s what a true champion would want,” he said.

On Sunday, ET confirmed that the former NBA star was killed after his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. Multiple outlets report that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died.

Like many other celebrities and athletes, Ross posted on social media about Bryant. “Kobe,” he posted with a prayer emoji.

Kobe 🙏🏿 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) January 26, 2020

Ross also told ET that tonight’s awards show is set to be “a powerful night for us.”

Hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62 annual ceremony will recognize achievements in music from the past year when the awards are handed out live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Kobe Bryant, NBA Legend, Dead at 41



