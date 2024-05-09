Ricki Lake is sharing her story of healthy weight loss in hopes of inspiring others.

The 55-year-old actress and former talk show host was in attendance at the 50th annual Good Neighbor Gala in New York City on Thursday -- an event benefitting the non-profit organization Community Access -- and she spoke with ET about her impressive weight loss journey.

"I'm really happy," Lake shared with a smile. "[And] I think it's forever."

"I think I have to keep this up. I mean, I don't know if I can keep up being physically this fit, but I'm going to hike every morning and be out in nature," Lake added. "It's really a mindset."

Lake attended the event with her husband, Ross Burningham, and she explained that they "made a pact" to motivate and help one another after tying the knot in January 2022.

"We found each other later in life, we're in our 50s. I'm 55. I want to feel as good as I possibly can for as long as I can," she shared, "and that involves daily exercise, mindfulness practice, good sleep, and having a lot of fun. Like, I have so much fun."

Lake explained that the methods she's been using to shed pounds and find happiness have been the "healthiest way I've lost weight."

Ricki Lake at The Queerties 2024 Awards celebration at EDEN Sunset in LA on March 12. - Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

"I mean, I took fen-phen back in the day, I went on the crash diet... this time, I really am focused on eating really clean food, nothing processed -- or as little processed food as possible -- and intermittent fasting," Lake said. "I don't know, it's just working."

One thing that Lake said motivated her more than almost anything else was the desire to disprove critics who told her it wasn't possible to do what she's doing at her age.

"The doctor that told me I wasn't going to be successful, he motivated me," Lake shared. "I say thank you to him, you know? He really pissed me off, and I wanted to prove him wrong."

"I've done this in my mid-50s when we're told that we can't lose weight. I mean, I am, I guess, defying the odds, and I want to share my story," she continued. "Not to say I'm better than anyone, but if I can do it, you can, too."

"I don't want to be a role model for people, but I do feel like there's power in sharing my journey," she added.

Lake first opened up about her weight loss journey in February when she posted a message to fans on social media, sharing, "On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier."

Over the four months that followed that commitment, Lake and her husband each lost over 30 pounds, and have managed to stay on track.

Lake proudly showed off her weight loss at the Good Neighbor Gala, wearing a dress "from more than 15 years ago" that she now fits into for the first time in years.

"It feels amazing," Lake said.

Lake also serves as a trustee on the board of Community Access, which is an organization devoted to providing employment and housing opportunities to those struggling with mental health issues and homelessness.

"I'm from New York City. I also am someone who has dealt with loss with my former husband who succumbed to Bipolar Disorder, and he was homeless for a long time," Lake said, referring to her late ex-husband, jewelry designer Christian Evans. "He sadly took his life in 2017, so it is personal for me."

"To see what community access does -- this is the 50th anniversary for them of being of service to the New York City area -- for the homeless and mentally health challenged. It's remarkable," Lake shared. "It is life affirming, particularly at a time where there is such tumult and so much suffering. To see that they stand by these people and they provide so much support in every area -- in housing to job training -- it's really remarkable. So I'm happy to be here and I'm honored to be one of the board of trustees."

