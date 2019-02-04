Rihanna couldn’t care less about the Super Bowl.

The 30-year-old singer avoided the big game in favor of flying first class to an unknown location. However, the fanfare surrounding the Super Bowl followed her.

“How can we watch Super Bowl on the flight?” RiRi captioned a clip of herself looking bored and annoyed by her fellow passengers asking. Calling out her mood about the big game, she added: “Me:”

She also posted a second video calling one passenger a “weirdo” as he tried to figure out how to watch the game.

Rihanna then clarified her thoughts on the matter, posting a drawing of Colin Kaepernick kneeling and writing, "For those of you who thought I was watchin Super Bowl… we beefin.”

Back in October, a source told ET that both Rihanna and Pink turned down the opportunity to headline the Super Bowl halftime show this year.

“Rihanna was the front-runner for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show,” the source said at the time. “CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling.”

Rihanna wasn't the only celebrity that wasn't watching the big game. A slew of stars, including Jesse Williams and Common, declared that they were boycotting the Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick -- who famously started a peaceful demonstration movement by taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The halftime gig ultimately went to Maroon 5, who performed alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Frontman Adam Levine spoke to ET’s Kevin Frazier about his decision to take on the halftime show despite the controversy. “No one thought about it more than I did. No one put more thought and love into this than I did… I spoke to many people, most importantly thought, I silenced all the noise and listened to myself, and made my decision about how I felt," he explained.

For more from the performance, watch the clip below:

