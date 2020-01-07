Rihanna Lets Her Pimple 'Shine' in 'First Selfie of the Year'

Rihanna is feeling herself in 2020! The 31-year-old musician and designer took to Instagram on Monday to show off her fresh face in the New Year.

"First selfie of the year doe. #2020," she captioned the shot.

When one commenter rudely wrote, "Let me pop your pimple," RiRi cheekily replied, "@cheetum let her have her shine, PLEASE."

Though there will hopefully be plenty of Rihanna selfies in 2020, fans are still desperate for the singer's highly anticipated album, R9.

In late December, she trolled fans on social media by posting a video of a dog jamming out. "Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," she captioned the clip.

Little is known of the new music, except that it will be "reggae inspired," according to Rihanna's recent Vogue interview.

After a fan theory began circulating that the album might be titled Private Loving, Rihanna shot down that theory while talking with ET's Rachel Smith in October, during the launch of her visual autobiography, Rihanna, in New York City.

"That's not true," Rihanna said, definitively. "That's not gonna be the title of any album."

