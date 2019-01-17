Rihanna Reportedly Launching Her Own Luxury Fashion Line

It's all work, work, work, work, work for Rihanna!

The 30-year-old singer is reportedly working with LVMH (Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton) to launch a luxury, high-end brand under her name, according to multiple reports.

LVMH has already handpicked a handful of employees from within, including some from Louis Vuitton and Celine, to work on the project with Rihanna and some of her key associates, sources told WWD, who was first to report the news. ET has reached out to Rihanna's rep for comment.

While there aren't any details about when it will launch, the new luxury line would be the first fashion brand that the conglomerate launches since Christian Lacroix in 1987.

Rihanna has plenty of experience running her own fashion brands. The "We Found Love" singer has her successful lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, as well as her collaboration with Puma, Fenty x Puma, and her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty.

She's been working on all these endeavors and at the same time getting ready to release new music, which fans have been so desperately asking for.

But with all her continued success, it seems as if some people are taking advantage of Rihanna's good fortune.

This week, Riri sued her father, Ronald Fenty, and his business partner, Moses Joktan Perkins. In court documents obtained by ET, she claims her father and his business partner "have egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties and the public" that their company, Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with her and has the authority to act on her behalf. She claims that the pair tried to solicit millions of dollars from third parties in exchange for false promises that they were authorized to act on her behalf or that she would perform at various locations throughout the world -- for example, allegedly trying to book her for 15 shows in Latin America in December 2017 without her authorization.

Hear more about the legal battle in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Rihanna Sues Her Father, Ronald Fenty, for Exploiting Her Name

Rihanna Reveals She's Back in the Studio & Fans Are Shook!

Rihanna and Donald Glover Release First Trailer for Their Mystery Project ‘Guava Island’

Related Gallery