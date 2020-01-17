Looks like Rihanna may be back on the market!

Multiple outlets report that the 31-year-old singer has called it quits from her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, after nearly three years of dating. Us Weekly was first to report the news on Friday.

Seeing as Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti, fans have been desperately awaiting an announcement from the Barbados native. Naturally, RiRi's Army reacted to the split news by poking fun at the fact that Jameel "probably got tired of waiting for the album too."

"See what happens when you don't release an album," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Alright queen. Now is the time, drop the album. 2020!!!"

Rihanna and her man broke up. We got a new album on the way y’all — Ian Spangler (@Spangy15) January 17, 2020

Rihanna is gearing up for that album release. Good for her 👏🏼 — 🦋 (@_coldcashdivine) January 17, 2020

i just know rihanna somewhere rn bumping to her album, i hate this life — maha (@TVRVNTO) January 17, 2020

Despite her fans freaking out over the news, Rihanna seemed unfazed when she was spotted out and about at JFK airport in New York City on Thursday. The "Diamonds" singer rocked a hoodie, sweatpants and sparkly Bottega Veneta heels retailing for $1,620. She completed the look with Fulani braids and Celine sunglasses.

Rihanna hinted in November 2019 that she would be taking a break following an "overwhelming" year. "To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me," she shared on Instagram "This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I'm working on that ish called Balance. brb."

A month prior, she opened up about her relationship with Jameel in an interview with Vogue. "Yeah, I'm dating," she shared, confirming her relationship with the Saudi businessman she had been dating since October 2017. "I'm actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it's going really well, so I'm happy."

