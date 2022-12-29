Ring in 2023 With the PAIGE New Year's Weekend Sale: Save 30% On Dresses, Jackets and More
As we wrap up December, it's time to set our sights on the new year ahead. With so many of us heading back to work or school after years of doing just about everything from home, one area ripe for an upgrade is the wardrobe. Now is the perfect time to revamp your closet with some California-cool pieces from PAIGE.
In honor of ringing in the new year in style, PAIGE just launched their New Year's Weekend Sale. Right now, they're offering an extra 30% off of sale items. To score the discount, simply add the code HELLO2023 at checkout. Watch the New Year's Eve ball drop but don't drop the ball: This sale runs for a limited time, through January 2.
Born in the heart of Los Angeles, PAIGE is a fashion collection made for men and women that consistently produces stylish, quality garments. The brand offers a bit of everything, from edgy denim to feminine blouses and durable men's outerwear to show-stopping dresses. If you're looking to update your wardrobe for 2023, there's never been a better time to dive in and shop PAIGE.
To help you select your new wardrobe staples, we've rounded up the best pieces from the men's and women's collections. But don't wait – the best deals are going fast. Happy New Year's shopping!
Women's Clothing
These ankle-cut jeans in a distressed wash make a versatile addition to any wardrobe.
Now is the time to save on a classic black leather jacket: a wardrobe essential.
This top-notch sweater dress made from a cozy wool-blend fabric can take you from coffee to the office to wherever you want to be this winter.
Romantic and flowy, this floral dress transitions from winter to spring with ease.
Pair a midi-dress or ankle-cut jeans with these Western-inspired booties.
Dress this sleek bodysuit up or down, all year long.
This black leather mini skirt made with smooth, vegan leather can be paired with tights in winter and feminine blouses come spring.
Men's Clothing
Whether it's a winter date night or a family affair, you'll look well put together in this cozy cable knit.
A classic bomber jacket is renewed in leather. The luxe color is the cherry on top.
Denim jackets never go out of style. Grab this one in a deep green shade and see how it elevates your everyday wardrobe.
Wear these trousers to work with a nice button-up shirt or wear them on a day of running errands paired with a shacket.
Under a coat, jacket, or cardigan or on its own in warmer months, you can't go wrong with a neutral plaid button-up.
Cut from PAIGE's Transcend Vintage denim, these straight-leg jeans are too cool in a dark wash.
A spin on classic sportswear, this rugby-inspired shirt displays bold contrast.
