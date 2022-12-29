Sponsored by Paige

Ring in 2023 With the PAIGE New Year's Weekend Sale: Save 30% On Dresses, Jackets and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
As we wrap up December, it's time to set our sights on the new year ahead. With so many of us heading back to work or school after years of doing just about everything from home, one area ripe for an upgrade is the wardrobe. Now is the perfect time to revamp your closet with some California-cool pieces from PAIGE.

In honor of ringing in the new year in style, PAIGE just launched their New Year's Weekend Sale. Right now, they're offering an extra 30% off of sale items. To score the discount, simply add the code HELLO2023 at checkout. Watch the New Year's Eve ball drop but don't drop the ball: This sale runs for a limited time, through January 2.

Shop the PAIGE Sale

Born in the heart of Los Angeles, PAIGE is a fashion collection made for men and women that consistently produces stylish, quality garments. The brand offers a bit of everything, from edgy denim to feminine blouses and durable men's outerwear to show-stopping dresses. If you're looking to update your wardrobe for 2023, there's never been a better time to dive in and shop PAIGE.  

To help you select your new wardrobe staples, we've rounded up the best pieces from the men's and women's collections. But don't wait – the best deals are going fast. Happy New Year's shopping!

Women's Clothing

Sarah Straight Ankle Jeans - Riya Distressed
PAIGE Sarah Straight Ankle Distressed Jeans
PAIGE
Sarah Straight Ankle Jeans - Riya Distressed

These ankle-cut jeans in a distressed wash make a versatile addition to any wardrobe. 

$249$122
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Danisa Jacket - Black Leather
paige danisa jacket
PAIGE
Danisa Jacket - Black Leather

Now is the time to save on a classic black leather jacket: a wardrobe essential. 

$699$245
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Cherise Dress - Toffee Bronze
PAIGE Cherise Dress
PAIGE
Cherise Dress - Toffee Bronze

This top-notch sweater dress made from a cozy wool-blend fabric can take you from coffee to the office to wherever you want to be this winter. 

$299$146
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Paulette Dress - Burgundy Dust
PAIGE Paulette Dress
PAIGE
Paulette Dress - Burgundy Dust

Romantic and flowy, this floral dress transitions from winter to spring with ease. 

$439$210
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Giselle Boot - Cocoa Suede
PAIGE Giselle Boot
PAIGE
Giselle Boot - Cocoa Suede

Pair a midi-dress or ankle-cut jeans with these Western-inspired booties. 

$428$150
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Amalita Body Suit - Black Silk
PAIGE Amalita Body Suit
PAIGE
Amalita Body Suit - Black Silk

Dress this sleek bodysuit up or down, all year long. 

$249$122
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Blanka Skirt - Black Vegan Leather
PAIGE Blanka Skirt
PAIGE
Blanka Skirt - Black Vegan Leather

This black leather mini skirt made with smooth, vegan leather can be paired with tights in winter and feminine blouses come spring. 

$199$70
WITH CODE HELLO2023

Men's Clothing

Helder Sweater - Ivory Cream
PAIGE Helder Sweater
PAIGE
Helder Sweater - Ivory Cream

Whether it's a winter date night or a family affair, you'll look well put together in this cozy cable knit. 

$279$98
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Alix Jacket - Deep Cherry Wine Leather
PAIGE Alix Jacket
PAIGE Alix Jacket
Alix Jacket - Deep Cherry Wine Leather

A classic bomber jacket is renewed in leather. The luxe color is the cherry on top. 

$699$245
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Scout Jacket - Pine
PAIGE Scout Jacket
PAIGE
Scout Jacket - Pine

Denim jackets never go out of style. Grab this one in a deep green shade and see how it elevates your everyday wardrobe. 

$239$117
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Stafford Trouser - Amber Honey
Stafford Trouser - Amber Honey
PAIGE
Stafford Trouser - Amber Honey

Wear these trousers to work with a nice button-up shirt or wear them on a day of running errands paired with a shacket. 

$199$97
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Everett Shirt - River Haze
PAIGE Everett Shirt
PAIGE
Everett Shirt - River Haze

Under a coat, jacket, or cardigan or on its own in warmer months, you can't go wrong with a neutral plaid button-up. 

$169$59
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Normandie Jeans - Girard
PAIGE Normandie Jean
PAIGE
Normandie Jeans - Girard

Cut from PAIGE's Transcend Vintage denim, these straight-leg jeans are too cool in a dark wash. 

$209$102
WITH CODE HELLO2023
Kinney Rugby Shirt - Black and Fresh White
Kinney Rugby Shirt - Black and Fresh White
PAIGE
Kinney Rugby Shirt - Black and Fresh White

A spin on classic sportswear, this rugby-inspired shirt displays bold contrast.

$169$83
WITH CODE HELLO2023

