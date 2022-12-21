Today marks the official start of winter and with sweater weather in full swing, it’s officially time to start revamping your cold-weather wardrobe. At the top of our winter wish list are cozy staples like UGG boots and slippers. While UGGS have been spotted on countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe, especially with Amazon's best UGG deals.

To keep you warm and cozy this season, shoppers can save up to 50%on some of UGG's most popular slippers and boots on Amazon. UGG boots have a shearling lining that feels like a dream and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.

A standout from the year-end UGG sale is UGG's Oh Fluffita slipper, which is the even cozier version of the Fluff Yeahs worn by Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Merging the Oh Yeah and Fluffita, UGG Oh Fluffitas offer the best of both worlds with a strappy silhouette, curly sheepskin, and cushioned platform sole. Right now, these UGG slippers are 45% off at Amazon.

From fuzzy slip-ons to cozy boots, now is the time to embrace the cold and shop the best UGG deals, no matter where the winter takes you.