'Riverdale' Cast Sweetly Honor Luke Perry While Kicking Off Season 4

Four months after his shocking death, Luke Perry’s Riverdale costars are paying tribute to the beloved actor as they return to work.

Perry died from a massive stroke during production of the CW series’ third season in March. He was 52.

On Monday, Madchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, took to Instagram to share a snap of the cast and crew working on the first episode of season four, which she said will honor Perry, who played Fred Andrews.

“There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honor him in our first episode back ❤,” Madchen wrote, before adding the hashtags, “#wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread.”

The actress’ group selfie showed cast members including KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch sitting around the table with showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, as well as others.

Perry’s son, Luke, replied with a heart emoji, while the Archie Comics Instagram account commented with three hearts. BH90210 star, Christine Elise, also responded, writing that the reunited cast of Perry’s best-known show was “living in the same sadness.”

Aguirre-Sacasa revealed in June that the season premiere would be titled “In Memoriam,” – posting a photo of the script’s cover page on Twitter.

"Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we’ll do this year, if not ever," he captioned the photo. "A tribute to our fallen friend."

“Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. ,” he added.

Cast and crew previously dedicated remaining season three episodes to Perry.

They have not shared how Perry’s death will be address in the series, but Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed to ET in May that Fred’s disappearance would be acknowledged “at the top of season four.”

"We knew we had to honor Luke and address Luke's death on the show," he shared. "When Luke had passed, we had already pretty much plotted out the end of this season and written the end of this season. Rather than try to squeeze something in and potentially not get it right, we thought, 'Let's take a beat and let's figure out really what would be the best way to honor Luke and to honor the character of Fred, and let's do it at the top of season four.'"

