Rob Kardashian is doing "really well" as he celebrates another birthday, a source tells ET.

The father of one turned 33 on Tuesday, with his family sharing sweet birthday wishes over Instagram. According to ET's source, while Rob has stepped away from the spotlight in recent years, the Kardashian family is "tighter than ever."

"Rob is great and doing really well!" the source says. "Rob continues to work on staying healthy for himself and his daughter, Dream."

"He and his family have a great relationship, and truly value family time. He loves having his nieces and nephews around and having them spend time with Dream," ET's source adds. "Now that most of the family has young kids growing up together, the family is tighter than ever."

Matriarch Kris Jenner was the first to wish Rob a happy birthday on Instagram on Tuesday. "Happy Birthday Rob!!!! You are truly the most wonderful daddy, son, brother, and friend and I am so proud of you," she wrote. "You are always here for all of us and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you so much.... love Mom xoxo #HappyBirthdayRob #ProudMama #family #memories @robkardashianofficial."

Kim Kardashian West followed up, sharing a slideshow of throwback pics of her and Rob. "Happy Birthday I love you you so much @robkardashianofficial," she said. "I remember this trip to Vegas like it was yesterday! I hope we can all celebrate you soon!"

In a November interview with ET, Kim gushed over how well her brother was doing, and how he's connected with the family over "the past year or two." Rob welcomed his daughter, Dream, with ex Blac Chyna just over three years ago.

"He's doing great," Kim said of Rob, before admitting, "He definitely is more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that."

The mom of four added, "We love having [Rob] around. ...He's doing really good."

While speaking with ET last July, Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian said that Rob has been working out at Kim's house.

"He goes to Kim's, he's worked out for, like, the past five days or so and he's kicking a** and I just want Rob to do what's best for him and what makes him happy," Khloe said. "And if that makes him happy, then we will all support him."

