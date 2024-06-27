The Kardashians may have another star in their family! Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, has recorded her first song at age seven.

Dream's proud mom, who now goes by Angela White, debuted the track, "Besties Do It Better," on Instagram. "Dream's the Queen," Angela wrote. "These are the moments I live for. 🎀"

On the song, Dream sings about her closest friends, while keeping things, well... friendly. "Besties do it better/ BFF forever/ That's my friend forever/ I want my friend forever," she croons. "It's Dream/ I'm on the scene/ And I'm the queen/There's no time to be mean."

And while Dream is clearly killing it on the song, don't expect the little cutie to come out with an album anytime soon.

Her mom told ET in 2023 that she wants her kids to wait until they're of-age to follow their passions.

"I'm gonna let her do whatever she wants once she's of-age," Angela said of her and Rob's daughter. "I feel like, just in general, my kids are going to be burnt out from TV and paparazzi and this and that. I'd like for them to be sheltered and have their imagination. That's really important for me. The kids grow up so fast. Childhood's so short. It's so short."

In addition to sharing Dream with Rob, Angela is also mom to 11-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson with her ex, Tyga.

The siblings joined their mom on the red carpet for a rare appearance on Tuesday for the opening of her Hearts Pure salon by Angela White in Encino, California.

And while Dream might not be coming out with an album, her older cousin, North West, announced in March that she's planning to release her own record — Elementary School Dropout — which is a direct reference to her dad, Kanye West's album, College Dropout.

Along with Dream's music, Angela also shared photos from her daughter's recent dance recital on Instagram, which her auntie, Khloé Kardashian, previously posted. Khloé -- whose 6-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son Tatum Thompson spend lots of time with Dream -- regularly has her niece over at her house.

She shared photos of Dream, True, and Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago West, in matching outfits at the recital, though she did not feature Angela in the images.

The Kardashians have a tense history with Angela, who previously sued the reality TV family for interference of contract. But Angela has since expressed that there is no animosity between her and her ex's famous family.

"I feel like time heals everything," she told ET in 2023. "It's like, why have this feud when we're gonna be family forever?"

