Rosalía is back with a new collaboration with J Balvin and El Guincho.

The trio each bring their unique sound and eccentric vibes to "Con Altura" (With Height), the single and accompanying music video that dropped on Thursday. With the song, Rosalía, 25, pays tribute to classic reggaeton, adding her signature flair of flamenco, salsa and Cuban rhythm, and mixing it with the reggaeton sound of "dembow."

"When I was younger I loved listening to reggaeton and it could have been natural for me to make a song like this before, but I don’t like to force anything," the Spanish singer expressed in a statement. "As a musician, I let myself be guided by my intuition in every moment. It wasn’t until a few months ago in a studio in Miami where I started writing in this direction."

Directed by Director X, the visually impressive music video sees the artists living it up on a plane, with the singer wearing various colorful ensembles and showing off her dance skills in a series of choreographed sequences.

ET spoke with Rosalía -- who is set to perform at next month's Coachella -- at the Latin GRAMMYs in November, where she opened up about her whirlwind year and how grateful she was to create the music that she loves.

"I feel very excited. I feel so grateful because I am doing the music that I feel comfortable doing," she expressed. "I know my music has risk. So if it connects with people, which I think is happening, I feel very grateful. I can't imagine anything better."

