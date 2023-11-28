Prince Harry could have included even more revelations in his bombshell memoir, Spare, royal expert Omid Scobie tells ET.

"There are pages of that book that will never see the light of day," Scobie says, noting that Harry said "it was double in size when he initially finished" the draft.

When news of the book's length reached senior members of the royal family, Scobie says "the palace feared everything coming out."

Spare was released earlier this year, nearly three years after Harry's initial departure from life as a working royal in 2020. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved from England to California, where they now reside with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. Revelations from Spare unearthed allegations of betrayal, racism and violence within Britain's monarchy, including claims about a physical fight started by Harry's brother, Prince William.

Several days before the book's release, a source told ET that "no one in the family trusts Harry anymore."

Most notably, Scobie says, Harry left out details about the members of the royal family who had allegedly expressed concern about Archie's skin color ahead of his birth. Meghan had previously mentioned the alleged incident during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, but provided few details.

"I was surprised to find out that it was two people at the center of those conversations," Scobie says. "While for legal reasons I couldn't name them in the book, I was surprised to find out that it was two people... so we're not just talking about one senior family member, we're talking about two."

Scobie adds, "These are things that Harry kept to himself because he felt that perhaps that things were slightly moving forward with his father, and he didn't want to ruffle feathers any further."

Scobie also says that Meghan had appeared satisfied about the situation's conclusion following letters she exchanged with King Charles about the matter.

"Charles wanted to clear the air and make it clear that he was really concerned," Scobie says. Since then, he added that there is "more warmth" between Harry, Meghan and Charles, and that he was especially surprised to learn that Meghan also stays in contact with the king as well, "sending photos and videos of the children to Charles via one of the aides." The line of communication, Scobie says, "shows that there is hope there perhaps for the future at least between those two."

Scobie's new book, Endgame, offers a "penetrating investigation" into the current and future state of Britain's monarchy, including new information on Prince Harry's strained relationship with his family. It is available now.

