Royana Black, Broadway and 'Raising Miranda' Star, Dead at 47

Broadway and sitcom star Royana Black has died at the age of 47 following her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. The Los Angeles-based actress died on July 14, and a GoFundMe page set up in her husband, John Hubbell's, honor says she died "very suddenly."

Royana landed a Broadway role in Neil Simon's Brighton Beach Memoirs at the age of 10. She also played the title role on the short-lived sitcom, Raising Miranda, in 1988. She's had guest roles on The Cosby Show, Touched by an Angel, and Medium.

According to her family's obituary, Royana also had her own theater company where she both directed and performed.

She is survived by her husband.

Her family has asked for donations to be made to the Leukemia Fund in her memory. There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help her husband, which has more than doubled its $25,000 goal.

