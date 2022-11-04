Ryan Reynolds doesn't mind poking fun at his pal Nick Cannon's ever-expanding family. After the news broke on Thursday that the 42-year-old Masked Singer host was expecting his 11th child with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds retweeted the news, writing, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."

We’re gonna need a bigger bottle. https://t.co/B5QuwUscCN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 3, 2022

Cannon previously appeared in a funny Father's Day commercial for Reynolds' Aviation Gin, teasing the cocktail titled "The Vasectomy."

"Lord knows I need one," Cannon, who at that time had eight children, quipped in the June commercial.

Reynolds himself shares three kids with his wife, Blake Lively, who is currently pregnant with the couple's fourth.

Cannon is the father of 10 children with a total of six different women. He recently confirmed that he is expecting baby no. 11 with Scott. Scott previously gave birth to son Zen who tragically died in December 2021 at 5 months old after a battle with brain cancer.

For more on Cannon's big blended family, watch the clip below:

