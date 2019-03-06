Salma Hayek doesn't always talk about her marriage with François-Henri Pinault, but she knows what people were saying when they first got together.

The 52-year-old actress gets candid about how people treated her when she married the billionaire CEO of Kering in a new interview withTown & Country published on Wednesday.

"A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married. And some people are even intimidated now by me,” the Oscar winner explains. “But it’s another way of showing racism. They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me.”

Hayek, who married Pinault in 2009 and share 11-year-old daughter Valentina, refuses to share the story of how the two met. “I’m not going to tell you,” she teasingly says. “It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine. I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting.”

She does, however, call him "the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me."

She also credits her amazing marriage to her being a "late bloomer" in her personal life and meeting her husband when she was 39. Hayek also says being older makes her "a better mother because I had her later." But the Frida star admits that she does "get tired. I'm not going to lie."

As far as aging, she also confesses that she has had no plastic surgery, “I haven’t done an-y-thing." Now at the age of 52, Hayek is thriving and living her best life.

She's next starring in the thriller Hummingbird Project where she plays Eva Torres, "a trading tycoon who finds herself in competition with a former employee (Alexander Skarsgard) and his cousin (Jesse Eisenberg) as they battle to control a technology that could make its owner a fortune."

Her role was originally created for a male, but director Kim Nguyen then ended up changing it. "They’re rare,” Hayek says of her powerful role as Torres. “And if you’re Mexican they’re practically nonexistent.”

Watch the film's trailer in the video below.

